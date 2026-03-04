This State Is Suing Roblox for Allowing Child Predators to Run Rampant on its Platform

Nebraska Attorney General Michael Hilgers filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Roblox Corporation for exposing children who play its games to potential child predators who use the app to target minors.

Roblox is an online gaming platform where users can design their own games and play other games in different genres. It is popular among children. It is one of the world’s largest gaming platforms, with about 150 million daily users.

The lawsuit claims Roblox Corporation has been “misleading Nebraska parents and children about the dangers of its platform and the steps it was taking to address those dangers.”

Nebraska contends that the company built a popular “virtual playground” for kids and knew “for years” that “it has a pedophile problem.” However, the company “refused to take basic precautions needed to make that ‘virtual playground’ safe.”

The lawsuit says Roblox portrays itself as an educational, family-friendly space for children under 13 even though anyone of any age can sign up with almost no verification. This means adults can easily pose as children and contact their prey through chat and in-game features.

Predators often use the platform to find and groom children. In many cases, they even meet the kids in real life. They start with seemingly harmless games and then lure kids by promising to give them in-game currency called “Robux.”

The complaint alleges that “sexual predators have repeatedly used Roblox to groom and eventually abduct and sexually assault children” and that the platform has become “the perfect environment for child predators, pornographers, scammers, fraudsters, online sex rings, and inappropriate content.

In fact, there have been thousands of user-created “experiences” that are “highly inappropriate and sexual,” including “strip clubs,” “Epstein’s Island,” and other games that minimize sexual exploitation and the abuse of minors, according to the complaint.

Instead of addressing these problems and employing safeguards to protect minors, Roblox ran a “multiyear charm offensive” to persuade families that the platform is a “safe, moderated” place that takes “every precaution possible” to shield children from predators. Yet, the company has made “dozens of material misrepresentations of fact” about its safety measures while still expanding to “attract more adults onto its platform for profit.”

“Parents deserve the truth,” Hilger said, according to a press release. “Roblox has built a multibillion‑dollar business on the trust of families, all while creating a playground for predators and exposing children to graphic and dangerous content. Our office will not tolerate companies that endanger kids and mislead the public.”

Alleigh Marré, executive director of American Parents Coalition, blasted the company for failing to protect children.

“Roblox continues to prioritize protection for child predators over our children. Instead of ensuring kids are safe on its platform, Roblox continues to implement half measures and weak protections for minors,” she said.

This is not the first time Roblox has come under fire over this issue. Several news investigations and lawsuits have revealed how little the company has done to prevent child predators from targeting children on its platform. The company only added automated systems to search for grooming behavior in 2022.

A family sued the company in 2025 after a pedophile posing as a child groomed a five-year-old boy, learned where he attended school, and approached him in person. The suspect tried to kidnap the child before running from police, according to the New York Post.

A North Carolina family also sued the company after a predator used its platform to lure a 10-year-old girl into sending explicit pictures. Another case involved a Wisconsin mother’s lawsuit claiming adult men posing as kids groomed her five-year-old daughter. “Believing there were proper safeguards in place, Doe’s mother allowed her young daughter to use the online gaming platform, trusting Roblox’s representations of child safety,” the complaint read..

