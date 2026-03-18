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Tipsheet

New Ad Brutally Mocks Ken Paxton's Long List of Scandals

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 18, 2026 10:30 AM
New Ad Brutally Mocks Ken Paxton's Long List of Scandals
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) campaign put out a new ad mocking his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his long history of scandals and legal troubles.

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The ad appears to be an AI-generated music video called “Ken’s Love Shack,” parody of the B-52’s “Love Shack” and references his multiple extramarital affairs and alleged abuses of power. It features two women labeled “Mistress #1” and “Mistress #2,” reflecting two of the women Paxton allegedly slept with.

It also notes that Paxton’s “got him a condo, it seats about 20,” referring to allegations that one of his alleged mistresses as just a realtor selling his condo in Austin working for real estate developer Nate Paul, who is also referenced in the video.

It has been alleged that Paxton used his office to intervene in Paul’s legal matters in exchange for helping Paxton with his home renovations and concealing his affair.

Cornyn’s campaign has repeatedly hammered Paxton over his legal and ethical problems. Paxton has clapped back by accusing Cornyn of preventing the Save America Act from being passed. The attorney general issued a statement arguing that the act is “the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass” and that Republicans “must use every tool at our disposal, whether it’s the talking filibuster or voting to abolish the filibuster to get this done.”

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2026 ELECTIONS FILIBUSTER JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

“For months, John Cornyn said abolishing the filibuster was a 'nonstarter' and said the talking filibuster was not 'feasible.' Only after I called him out repeatedly did he flip-flop—once again proving he only does the right thing when it's in his best interest. If John Cornyn had cared as much about helping President Trump pass the Save America Act as he did helping Corrupt Biden push gun control, this would already be law. If the Save America Act fails, it will be because John Cornyn refused to truly fight to get it done. He's campaigned on being Mr. Effective in the Swamp, and it's time for him to put his money where his mouth is.”

Sen. Cornyn penned an op-ed for the New York Post last week in which he switched his position on abolishing the filibuster to pass the legislation. He argued that since Democrats already indicated they will do away with the filibuster when they regain control of the Senate, Republicans might as well beat them to the punch to pass the bill, which would tighten voter registration requirements to ensure noncitizens are not voting in federal elections. He argued that the measure would “make it easy to vote but harder to cheat, by requiring proof of citizenship and voter ID.”

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The two candidates have been pummeling each other since both failed to win 50 percent of the vote in the primary election earlier this month. 

Cornyn has also pointed to the effort to impeach Paxton as well as his personal conduct. He accused Paxton of “abusing his government office for personal and political gain.”

Paxton has slammed Cornyn as an establishment figure who has not always been on board with President Donald Trump’s agenda. He pointed to Cornyn’s legal opinion on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and attacked him as a supporter of “woke” policies.

The most recent Policy Poll showed Paxton leading Cornyn 45 percent to 42 percent.

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