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Tipsheet

This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 8:00 AM
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Yesterday, Minnesota Democrats spent Memorial Day not honoring our troops, but remembering George Floyd, who died after being arrested six years ago. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who made a show of crying at one of Floyd's multiple funerals (at a time when COVID meant no one else could have funerals, mind you) honored Floyd, and Governor Tim Walz blew off a Memorial Day event to attend one for Floyd, too.

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Why? Why would Democrats spend a sacred holiday stirring up racial animus and rewriting history? Because the narrative is powerful, and it works. In fact, 60 percent of Leftists and 40 percent of all respondents believe that Floyd, a career criminal with a lengthy record, was a 'model citizen.'

Simply incredible.

Floyd's rap sheet includes convictions dating back to 1997. That year, he was arrested for delivering cocaine to another person and sentenced to six months in jail. He was convicted of multiple thefts in 1998 and sentenced to ten months. In 2001, Floyd was sentenced to 15 days in jail for 'failure to identify to a police officer.' The following year, he was sentenced to possessing cocaine and sentenced to eight months in prison. In 2003, he was arrested for criminal trespass, and in 2004, he was arrested again for giving cocaine to another individual and got ten months in jail. In 2005, he was arrested once more for possession of cocaine and sentenced to another ten months.

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JACOB FREY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

In 2009, Floyd was part of a group that disguised themselves as utility workers to invade and rob a home in Harris County, Texas. Floyd pressed a gun to the abdomen of one of the two women in that home, and she was pregnant at the time. He was sentenced to five years in prison for that, but was paroled in 2013.

In 2020, Floyd was arrested for using a counterfeit $20 bill to try to buy cigarettes at a store in South Minneapolis. 

That's who Democrats call a 'model citizen.'

Yes, it does.

This is true.

Their only goal is power, so they will say whatever it takes to obtain and maintain that power.

And screaming about 'disinformation.'

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We wonder how many respondents know this about Floyd before vocalizing their support for him. Probably few, if any.

But this is why Democrats and their media allies constantly praise Floyd, even over our fallen service members. They want people to believe that Floyd was an innocent man hurt by Minneapolis law enforcement instead of presenting his criminal record honestly. And it seems to be working.

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