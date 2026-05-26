Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do It.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is either clueless, classless, or maybe a little of both. He’s one of the worst politicians out there — he’s just a doofus. Frankly, he was spared electoral defeat in the last mayoral election because his opponents were caught up in some sectarian strife — they were both Somali. He posted a lengthy thread about the anniversary of George Floyd, who no one cares about, even leftists, since he’s no longer useful, but not about our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

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Did you forget, Jacob? Also, this is why we all hate you people.

It forced Minneapolis to confront painful truths about race, policing, inequity, and trust — and demanded hard conversations and accountability.



Since Floyd’s murder, our city has been challenged not just to say we’ve changed, but to prove it. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

We are committed to honoring this place both as a memorial with global significance and as a neighborhood where people live, work, gather, and heal.



The work ahead is bigger than any one moment or administration. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

The weight of what happened is still with our city six years later – and the responsibility to keep moving forward together is too.



I know we can keep building a Minneapolis that is safer, more accountable, and more worthy of the people who call it home. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did it right with this post

Gold Star wife Sharrall Anne tweeted, “This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60.”

Gabbard honored that request. This is how you do it, Mr. Frey.

It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects. It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones… pic.twitter.com/GWx11xlecF — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 25, 2026

Tulsi, thank you. Not just for taking the time to visit Alan today, but for understanding the weight of that sacrifice in a way few people ever truly will.



You answered the call to serve this country just like he did. You know what it means to put on the uniform, to stand… — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) May 25, 2026

This is AMAZING! Thank you, DNI Gabbard. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 25, 2026

This may be one of the greatest X things I've ever witnessed. No joke. https://t.co/4eHCNt6IX7 pic.twitter.com/grwwFIpsAN — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) May 26, 2026

Frey was rightly dragged over his Floyd screed:

You Sir, can fuck right off. Today is for heroes. https://t.co/OjzUkW1CaP — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 25, 2026

You posted this on Memorial Day.



And you wonder why people hate you so much.



Maybe you don't.



Truly despicable. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 25, 2026

He died of a drug-induced heart attack during a standard police arrest — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) May 25, 2026

Today we remember the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms.



Not drug addicts who overdosed. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 25, 2026

Weird, I woke up today thinking about those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. George Floyd didn’t even cross my mind.



Priorities I guess. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 25, 2026

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Memorial Day is sacred ground for honoring American heroes who gave their lives for this country, not thugs.



Clown Mayor Jacob Frey, terminally infected with Minnesota hijacks it to worship George Floyd—a violent career criminal, armed robber, fentanyl-filled junkie who… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 25, 2026

Anyway, the juxtaposition of yesterday couldn't be more stark. We honor our heroes while the Left forgets about them for woke lefty theatrics. Just disgraceful.

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