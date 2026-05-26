Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying
Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying
The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It
The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate
Why the Woman Initially Identified as the J6 Pipe Bomber Will Remain the Subject of Intrigue
Why the Woman Initially Identified as the J6 Pipe Bomber Will Remain the...
VIP
The Blow Up Over a New York Giants QB Introducing Trump Was Always a Manufactured Clown Show
The Blow Up Over a New York Giants QB Introducing Trump Was Always...
Former Trump Advisor Says He Wants Peace Talks With Iran to Fail
Former Trump Advisor Says He Wants Peace Talks With Iran to Fail
Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena
Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena
Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado
Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado
VIP
Crime Is Caused by Moral Bankruptcy, Not Poverty
Crime Is Caused by Moral Bankruptcy, Not Poverty
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence
'Watch Me:' Tom Steyer Vows to Arrest ICE Agents in California
'Watch Me:' Tom Steyer Vows to Arrest ICE Agents in California
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd
Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda
Even This San Francisco YMCA Has Had Enough of the Trans Agenda
This Is What Spencer Pratt Plans to Do With LA's Homeless
This Is What Spencer Pratt Plans to Do With LA's Homeless
Tipsheet

Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do It.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 26, 2026 6:55 AM
Jacob Frey, Look at Tulsi Gabbard’s Memorial Day Post. That's How You Do It.
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is either clueless, classless, or maybe a little of both. He’s one of the worst politicians out there — he’s just a doofus. Frankly, he was spared electoral defeat in the last mayoral election because his opponents were caught up in some sectarian strife — they were both Somali. He posted a lengthy thread about the anniversary of George Floyd, who no one cares about, even leftists, since he’s no longer useful, but not about our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

Advertisement

Did you forget, Jacob? Also, this is why we all hate you people. 

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did it right with this post 

Gold Star wife Sharrall Anne tweeted, “This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60.”

Gabbard honored that request. This is how you do it, Mr. Frey. 

Recommended

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

JACOB FREY WOKE

Frey was rightly dragged over his Floyd screed:

Advertisement

Anyway, the juxtaposition of yesterday couldn't be more stark. We honor our heroes while the Left forgets about them for woke lefty theatrics. Just disgraceful. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
This Is Why Democrats Spent Memorial Day Honoring George Floyd Amy Curtis
Well, Look Who Addressed That Unite the Kingdom Rally Last Week Matt Vespa
Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate Matt Vespa
Hasan Piker Sure Sounds Worried About That Subpoena Amy Curtis
VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The DNC's Memorial Day Post Was So Gross, They Deleted It Matt Vespa
Advertisement