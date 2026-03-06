VIP
Ignore International Law. There Is no Such Thing
How Ayatollah Khamenei Was Killed Has Been Revealed
Remember the Biden Autopen Investigation? There's Been an Update...and It's Not Good
Hey, Rand Paul, Who's Giving You This Laughably Inaccurate Polling Data on Trump and Iran?
This Small-Town Couple Sells Affordable Caskets – the State Wants to Shut Them Down
The Story Surrounding Seth Moulton's Illegal Immigrant State of the Union Guest May Have Gotten Worse
Gavin Newsom Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the SAVE America Act
Canada's MAiD Program Is a Scarily Efficient Death Machine
Now Virginia Democrats Are Waging War on Free Speech
Save Western Civilization. Read 'Right-Wing Extremist' Books.
Democrats Erected Dishonest Billboards to Trick Virginia Voters on Redistricting
Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico Wanted the Biden Administration to Put Abortion Clinics Where?
SAVE America Act Is Everything
President Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender From Iran
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's as Texas Republicans Await His Endorsement

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 06, 2026 10:45 AM
Trump Says John Cornyn Is a 'Good Man's as Texas Republicans Await His Endorsement
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump praised Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is currently running to keep his Senate seat, calling him a “good man.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Garrett Haake in a post on X said Trump did not tell him who he plans to endorse in the Texas Republican Senate primary, but said Cornyn “is a very underrated person” and that “He was supposed to lose by ten points and he won.”

The president said he is disappointed that the Save America Act has not yet passed. He said he’s “not happy it’s not moving” in the Senate.

Trump said earlier this week that he would endorse one of the two candidates, but did not indicate which one. But he did say he would want the other candidate to drop out of the race after he makes his endorsement announcement. Republican leaders have been urging the president to back Cornyn, believing he has a better shot at retaining the Senate seat for the GOP.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is challenging Cornyn in a runoff election set for May 26, initially said he planned to remain in the race even if Trump backs his opponent. However, he later stated he “would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.”

2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

Paxton attacked Cornyn as “a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill.”

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would require people registering to vote in federal elections to prove U.S. citizenship with documents like a passport or birth certificate, and it would also tighten photo ID rules. The House has already passed the measure.

Cornyn does support the SAVE America Act, arguing that “It is ridiculous that we need to pass a bill to ensure that Americans alone are the ones voting in our federal elections.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

