Tipsheet

Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 04, 2026 4:15 PM
Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will be making an endorsement in the Texas Republican Senate primary race.

This comes as none of the candidates managed to win over 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary race. Now, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn are headed to a runoff election, which is set to take place on May 26.

“The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer,” Trump wrote.

The president noted that “Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough” and that “this one, must be PERFECT!”

My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable! It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas! I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!!

He then thanked us for our attention to this matter.

Republican leaders are reportedly urging Trump to endorse Sen. Cornyn, believing he has the best chance to retain the seat for the GOP in November. The Atlantic reported that GOP leaders argue that backing the incumbent would save the party money and avoid the inevitable effect of Paxton’s many scandals and legal troubles.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) told The Atlantic that “if the president can weigh in, it would make it enormously helpful.”

Steven Law, who heads the Senate Leadership Fund, said if Cornyn wins the nomination, Democrat candidate State Rep. James Talarico would have a harder time winning the seat. “Republicans would be able to focus entirely on exposing Talarico’s far-left views rather than wasting time and money on fixing Paxton’s problems,” he said.

An Emerson College Polling survey published on February 28 showed Cornyn leading Talarico 47 percent to 44 percent while Paxton tied with the Democrat at 46 percent, suggesting that Cornyn would fare better against Talarico than Paxton.

If Paxton were to heed Trump’s advice and drop out if Cornyn wins the endorsement, it would give the senator more time to campaign and shore up votes as Republicans head into a difficult midterm election season.

