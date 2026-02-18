Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
Trump Is Losing Patience With Iran, and the Regime Better Take Notice
John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 18, 2026 2:15 PM
John Cornyn Is Using This Issue to Win the Primary – but Is It Too Late?
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is trying to turn the Texas Republican Senate primary race into a contest over electability as he seeks to defend his seat from challengers like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX-38).

The senator told CNN that if GOP voters nominate Paxton, it could lead to an “election day massacre” for the party across the country. He stated that if Paxton wins the primary, “we risk losing the Senate seat, losing the majority in the House of Representatives, and it will take a toll on everybody in the ballot.”

Cornyn argued that Paxton’s legal and ethical baggage would force the GOP to funnel as much as $200 million into preserving Texas’ Senate seat. 

Yet, a recent survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows that Republican voters are buying what Cornyn is selling. Researchers found that Paxton is leading the primary field with 38 percent to Cornyn’s 31 percent. Hunt comes in third with 217 percent. However, 12 percent of respondents remained undecided. 

Here's How We Know Tim Walz Is Lying About Filling Klobuchar's Senate Seat Amy Curtis
Making matters even more complicated for the incumbent, the survey showed that Paxton holds a 51-40 edge over Cornyn if the race goes to a runoff election. 

Experts suggest these findings might have establishment Republican leadership spooked. The Hobby School’s senior executive director Renée Cross pointed out that “many Texas primary voters are ready for change and are backing candidates who will shake things up.”

However, not everyone is as enthused about Paxton. A Republican strategist told Politico that the attorney general is “one scandal away from imploding on the general election ballot.”

Former National Republican Senate Committee strategist Jesse Hunt said that a GOP civil war in Texas “sucks money and attention away from the actual front lines” of the party’s effort to retain control of the upper chamber. 

The Texas GOP primary is set for March 3. However, if none of the candidates win more than 50 percent of the vote, it will continue into a runoff election that would take place on May 26.

