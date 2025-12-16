Brown University Was Asked About Why Some Web Pages Are Being Scrubbed. The...
Tipsheet

Trans-Marine Veteran Arrested in Connection to New Years Eve Terror Plot: Said He Wanted to Recreate Waco

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 16, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The fifth person arrested in a foiled plot for a New Year's Eve bombing is a transgender Marine veteran, and former cop, who wanted to “recreate Waco” against ICE agents. 

Micah James Legnon, 29, was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday after he was connected to the far-left terrorist group Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF). Legnon and four others were planning to plant pipe bombs on businesses and then ICE agents, according to the FBI. TILF is a “pro-Palestine, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government” and has been secretly fundraising to bring about a “revolutionary change in government,” FBI agents wrote in the affidavit. Prosecutors added that “TILF advocates that liberalism and peaceful protest will be the downfall of those who believe it is enough, and that ‘direct action is the only way. '”

Legnon in online chat forums went by “Kateri TheWitch” and “DarkWitch She/Her,” and was plotting to plant bombs in New Orleans that would coincide with the other attacks, which were set to take place in Southern California.

The veteran had shared pictures of rifles, body armor, federal agents, and “found sniper training manuals, SWAT training manuals, assault rifles, and multiple rounds of ammunition,” according to law enforcement. 

“S**t time to recreate Waco tx with these f**kers. F**k ice,” the terrorist wrote, a statement the FBI interpreted as a threat to replicate the infamous Waco standoff between federal law enforcement and David Koresh’s Branch Davidians, which resulted in the deaths of four agents and more than 70 civilians.

Legnon is charged with making threats over interstate commerce.

The co-conspirators were arrested in Los Angeles after they were filmed testing IEDs in the Mojave Desert.

