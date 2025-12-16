This Is What JD Vance Had to Say About That Vanity Fair Hit Job

Vice President JD Vance defended White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Monday after Vanity Fair dropped an interview in which she allegedly made unflattering comments about members of the Trump administration.

Vance commented on the controversy while addressing reporters at the Uline Shipping Supplies warehouse in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania.

“You know why I really love Susie Wiles? Because Susie is who she is in the president’s presence, and she’s the same exact person when the president isn’t around,” Vance said. “I’ve never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes.”

That’s what you want in a staffer. Because as much as I love Susie, the American people didn’t elect any staffer; they elected the president of the United States. What you want in a staffer is a person who understands they’re there to effectuate the will of the American people, and they’re there to follow the orders of the duly elected commander in chief of the United States.

Vance further stated that while he and Wiles “have our disagreements,” they “agree on much more than we disagree.”

In the Vanity Fair piece, Wiles allegedly referred to Vance as a conspiracy theorist. Vance responded to this by saying “Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true,” and noted that he and Wiles “have joked in private and in public about that for a long time.”

He went on to state that he believed in the “crazy conspiracy theory” that “it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills.”

Vance also said he believed in the “crazy conspiracy theory that the media nad the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job,” and that former President Joe Biden “was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponent.”

The vice president ended by saying, “if any of us have learned a lesson from that Vanity Fair article, I hope that the lesson is: we shoudl be giving fewer interviews to mainstream media outlets.”

The Vanity Fair piece said Wiles criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files and claimed Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” because he “operate [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do.”

In a post on X, Wiles characterized the Vanity Fair piece as “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, andd Cabinet in history.” She suggested that “signifcant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story.”

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

