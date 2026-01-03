So, That's How Delta Force Was Able to Capture Maduro So Easily
It's Official: Dan Bongino Has Left the FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 03, 2026 11:45 PM
It’s not a shock: this move was announced before Christmas, but Dan Bongino is no longer the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. There will be palace intrigue about this move; no doubt, someone will try to thread an ‘FBI in chaos’ narrative, though Trump offered his reasoning last month, which is that Bongino wishes to return to private life and his show (via The Hill): 

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino said [on 12/16] … he will step down from his role at the bureau in January, departing less than a year after he took the job. 

Bongino announced the news in a post on the social platform X, where he thanked President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel “for the opportunity to serve with purpose. 

“Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you,” Bongino wrote. 

Trump earlier Wednesday indicated Bongino was interested in returning to his role as a conservative commentator. 

“Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said of Bongino.

And now, it’s official:  

It was a busy last day on the job. This will be my last post on this account.  

Tomorrow, I return to civilian life. It’s been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump.  It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director Patel, and to serve you, the American people.  

See you on the other side.

 

