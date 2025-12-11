Trump Rages Against This Stupid Tradition Democrats Are Using to Block His Appointments

President Donald Trump on Thursday railed against Democratic senators using the “blue slip” tradition to block his court appointments.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote, “‘Blue Slips’ are making it impossible to get great Republican Judges and U.S. Attorneys approved to serve in any state where there is even a single Democrat Senator.”

“If they say no, then it is OVER for that very well qualified Republican candidate,” he continued. “Only a really far left Democrat can be approved. It is shocking that Republicans, under Senator Chuck G, allow this scam to continue. So unfair to Republicans, and not Constitutional.”

Trump concluded by calling on Senate Majority Leader John Thune ‘to get something done, ideally the termination of Blue Slips.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Sen. Thune (R-SD) was asked about the matter.

“We have moved his nomination through the process at a record rate,” Thune said. “We will, by the end of this year, have a record number of his nominations approved to the executive branch. Got his cabinet confirmed at the fastest rate possible.”

Thune suggested that he would not work to eliminate the Blue Slip tradition, noting that it has “been in place for a long time” and that “both Republicans and Democrats support” it because “it gives them some input, particularly in those judges, the judicial appointments that are made in their individual states.”

🚨President Trump asks Senate Majority Leader John Thune to terminate “Blue Slips”



Senator John Thune tells President Trump NO. Then tries to gaslight everyone by saying how quickly they are moving to confirm Trump’s nominations.



"We've moved his nominees at a record rate….” pic.twitter.com/SC6AA6t7NM — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 11, 2025

The blue slip tradition is an informal custom where the Senate Judiciary Committee sends a blue piece of paper to the two senators from the state where a district judicial nominee or U.S. attorney would serve. The senators can then give their approval or disapproval to proceed with the confirmation process.

The tradition has never been written into formal Senate rules. But it has still granted senators veto power over certain nominees. However, this tradition does not apply to the appointment of circuit or Supreme Court judges.

HOT MIC: President Trump can be heard upset about "blue slips" pic.twitter.com/U9J0zUSsqp — Majestic Glow (@majesticglow) December 8, 2025

Democratic New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim used the blue slip to block former Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba from going through the confirmation process. Since her appointment was not permanent, courts ruled that she was unlawfully kept in the position. She recently announced her resignation as a result.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did the same for Jay Clayton, who Trump nominated for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

