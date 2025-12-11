Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were

The Director of the National Counterterrorism Center on Thursday told Congress that the Biden administration failed to stop over 18,000 known or suspected terrorists from entering the United States.

While testifying before Congress, Kent noted that his agency has “made significant progress under President Trump’s leadership” and has “the jihadis of ISIS and al-Qaeda on the run in Iraq and Syria.”

However, there is still “a persistent threat from the individuals that were allowed into this country by the previous administration,” he said.

Kent emphasized that the “number one threat that we have right now…is the fact that we don’t know who came into our country in the last four years of Biden’s open border orders.”

The director explained that his agency “has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country” and that “these are individuals who, under normal circumstances, would never be allowed to enter our country because of their ties to jihad groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda.”

The director savagged the administration, saying it didn’t only allow these individuals to cross the border, but also “facilitated their entry into the country.”

.@NCTCKent: "So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country." pic.twitter.com/XPrHdKMICK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025

The numbers Kent referenced were the number of known or suspected terrorists who were on various watchlists or databases.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows a sharp increase in encounters with people on the Terrorist Screening Dataset, according to The Center Square.