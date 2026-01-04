These Two Newspapers Made a Shocking Move Regarding Trump's Venezuela Raid
Tipsheet

Wait, Maduro Said What During His Perp Walk in New York?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 04, 2026 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had the ultimate FAFO moment: He taunted the US, dared them to invade, and we did. Not only did we deploy Delta Force in Caracas on January 3 after a hellacious air campaign, but our guys also swooped in and captured Maduro. CIA assets, along with a source close to Maduro, provided invaluable intelligence, along with a months-long training operation, where our forces practiced this extraction in a replica of the safe house. 

Maduro is facing a slew of charges, narco-trafficking being one of them, as he faces the US justice system. He was flown to New York City today, where he did the perp walk, and later could be heard saying, ‘Happy New Year’ to the press as he walked by:

Yeah, I can’t believe he said that, but here we are. 

Here's the indictment:

 Maduro Indictment  by  Matt Vespa 

Okay, who did this?

