Wait, Maduro Said What During His Perp Walk in New York?

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had the ultimate FAFO moment: He taunted the US, dared them to invade, and we did. Not only did we deploy Delta Force in Caracas on January 3 after a hellacious air campaign, but our guys also swooped in and captured Maduro. CIA assets, along with a source close to Maduro, provided invaluable intelligence, along with a months-long training operation, where our forces practiced this extraction in a replica of the safe house.

If you don’t know, now you know 🦅 pic.twitter.com/XrIps1OzY4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

USA releases new picture of Maduro in New York just after landing pic.twitter.com/exbfnsnR8U — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 4, 2026

Speaking earlier this morning with Fox News, President Donald J. Trump stated that there were a few injuries among U.S. Forces during this morning’s military operation in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, though no fatalities. One of the helicopters involved in the operation was… pic.twitter.com/t1LnW6zBI4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Maduro is facing a slew of charges, narco-trafficking being one of them, as he faces the US justice system. He was flown to New York City today, where he did the perp walk, and later could be heard saying, ‘Happy New Year’ to the press as he walked by:

Incredible footage of Maduro getting perp walked by DEA agents. pic.twitter.com/cl6dzBZuQt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2026

Yeah, I can’t believe he said that, but here we are.

Here's the indictment:

Maduro Indictment by Matt Vespa

Okay, who did this?

