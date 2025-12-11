There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies
Tipsheet

GOP Senator Levels Leftist Hack for Making Light of Child Suicide

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 11, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) slapped down a leftist social media influencer after he made an odd comment about her media appearance in which she discussed child suicide and the dangers of social media.

During an appearance on Fox News with host Bill Hemmer, Britt discussed how online platforms can sometimes lead children to consider or attempt suicide.

Aaron Rupar, known for deceptively editing videos of his political opponents, replied to the clip on X. “Somebody told Katie Britt to not smile all the time on TV so now she’s overcorrecting.”

Britt responded to Rupar’s post, referring to him as “online Aaron.”

“I was talking about kids dying by suicide because Big Tech and social media continue to put profits over people. Parents who lost their children aren’t laughing or making quips,” she wrote. “Shame on you. Do better.”

During the interview, Britt said, “tech companies care about one thing, and that’s their bottom liine” and that “we have exposed what they are doing to children, what these algorithms do.” 

Look, the data speaks for itself. Bill, I know that you have taken a look at this, but one in three high school young women last year said she actually considered death by suicide. Twenty-five percent of those young women actually made a plan, and then 13% of high school young women in America actually attempted death by suicide. When you add in young men, that goes to 9%. Obviously, this is beyond alarming.

Britt introduced the bipartisan “Kids Off Social Media Act,” which would prohibit children under the age of 13 from using social media. It would also bar social media companies from using algorithmic recommendation programs for users under the age of 17. The objective is to prevent children from becoming addicted to social media apps. The legislation would also mandate that schools receiving federal funding block social media on school networks and devices.

