Jasmine Crockett Says She Didn't Claim Latino Trump Supporters Have a 'Slave Mentality.' She Totally Did.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) just got caught in yet another lie shortly after she announced her run for Senate.

Surprisingly, it was CNN’s Jake Tapper who took her to task over comments she made during an interview with Vanity Fair last year in which she said Latinos who support Trump are held captive by a “slave mentality.”

After reading the quote, Tapper asked, “About the time that that was published last year, around a million Latino voters in Texas were voting for Trump. Do they all have a slave mentality?

Crockett answered, “No, and that's not what that said at all, to be clear. It did not say that every Latino has that type of mentality.”

Tapper didn’t let her get away with her reframing. “No, but the ones that vote for people who believe in strong or immigration policies,” he said.

Crockett replied, “I don't believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they're actually getting.”

While discussing Trump’s rising support among Black and Latino men, she said she was “not shocked” that Democrats were losing chunks of these demographics. She that when Hispanics think of illegal immigrants, “they think of, you know, maybe people that came out of the cartels and that kind of, like, the criminal-type book or whatever.”

“It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like ‘slave mentality’ and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves,” she continued. “It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.”

What’s funny is that people like Crockett will rightly point out how ridiculous it is when some on the right claim black people who vote Democrat have a “slave mentality” or are on the “Democrat plantation.” Yet, they have no problem using this same language when the shoe is on the other foot.

That type of messaging failed for Republicans trying to win black voters. I have no idea why Crockett would think it would work for her, which is probably why she tried to lie about it. The bottom line is that insulting people into supporting your party is about as effective as trying to clean a Mack truck with a toothbrush, a lesson that Crockett still has not quite learned.

