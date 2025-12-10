This Democrat Just Gave the Most Braindead Reason for Backing Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is all in on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) decision to run for Senate. But his reasons are rather bizarre.

During an interview on CNN, Khanna was asked whether Crockett is “the candidate that the party should get behind to take back the Senate.”

“Sure. She's new,” Khanna replied. “You know what we don't need? We don't need 1990s or 2000 folks leading us into the future. We need a new generation. We need the old guard to step aside. We need a new generation who understands modern technology, who understands the issues of the base. And Jasmine is certainly one of those people.”

“I think she's going to do very well,” he added.

The congressman further stated that while he respects Texas state Rep. James Talarico, who is also running, he’s throwing his support behind Crockett.

Democrat Ro Khanna says he supports Jasmine Crockett's Texas Senate campaign because she's "new" and "understands technology." pic.twitter.com/nv0IQQt2eQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 9, 2025

Let’s get this straight. Khanna thinks Crockett has a better chance of winning the Senate seat because she understands technology and “the issues of the base.”

Yet, James Talarico is actually younger than Crockett. Not only that, he is far more likely to be able to win over the type of voters Democrats will need to win: Trump supporters.

Shortly after announcing her candidacy, Crockett went on national television to claim she doesn’t need to appeal to those who previously voted for Trump. “Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas,” she said during an appearance on CNN.

She indicated that her strategy is to garner votes from racial minorities and those who are disillusioned with politics. “I’m here for the everyday person, the person that’s not the billionaire on the list that Trump has decided to take care of, but the people that he left sitting out in the cold,” she said.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jasmine Crockett TANKS her just-launched Texas US Senate campaign - tells Trump voters to SHOVE IT, she doesn't need them



Q: Do you need to win Trump voters?



CROCKETT: "NO. We DON'T need to!" 😭😭



IT'S TEXAS...Trump+14! pic.twitter.com/WyjRN01BWf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

If Democrats actually believe Crockett is their best pick to challenge Republicans in Texas, then it shows they have failed to read the room.

