DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.
These Twin Brothers Threatened a Top DHS Official and ICE Agents — Now...
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insu...
The App Dubbed 'Tinder for Kids' Is Dangerous in More Ways Than One
Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss...
Canada's Healthcare System Planned to Kill a Woman. America's Will Save Her (With...
Ohio Surgeon Faces Felony Charges for Force-Feeding Girlfriend Abortion Pills
The Fed's Decision is Here
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom That He Scares Republicans With His Masculinity
Trump Boasts Wage Gains, Cheaper Groceries, and Falling Gas Prices at Pennsylvania Rally
Somali College Student Threatens to 'Pop' ICE Agents in Minnesota
Transgender Biden HHS Official Reacts to His Name Plate Being Changed to His...
This Country Is Too Close to America’s Adversaries for Comfort
Tipsheet

This Democrat Just Gave the Most Braindead Reason for Backing Jasmine Crockett

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 10, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) is all in on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) decision to run for Senate. But his reasons are rather bizarre.

During an interview on CNN, Khanna was asked whether Crockett is “the candidate that the party should get behind to take back the Senate.”

Advertisement

“Sure. She's new,” Khanna replied. “You know what we don't need? We don't need 1990s or 2000 folks leading us into the future. We need a new generation. We need the old guard to step aside. We need a new generation who understands modern technology, who understands the issues of the base. And Jasmine is certainly one of those people.”

“I think she's going to do very well,” he added.

The congressman further stated that while he respects Texas state Rep. James Talarico, who is also running, he’s throwing his support behind Crockett.

Let’s get this straight. Khanna thinks Crockett has a better chance of winning the Senate seat because she understands technology and “the issues of the base.”

Yet, James Talarico is actually younger than Crockett. Not only that, he is far more likely to be able to win over the type of voters Democrats will need to win: Trump supporters.

Shortly after announcing her candidacy, Crockett went on national television to claim she doesn’t need to appeal to those who previously voted for Trump. “Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas,” she said during an appearance on CNN.

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE TEXAS

She indicated that her strategy is to garner votes from racial minorities and those who are disillusioned with politics. “I’m here for the everyday person, the person that’s not the billionaire on the list that Trump has decided to take care of, but the people that he left sitting out in the cold,” she said.

If Democrats actually believe Crockett is their best pick to challenge Republicans in Texas, then it shows they have failed to read the room.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Canada's Healthcare System Planned to Kill a Woman. America's Will Save Her (With Help From Glenn Beck). Amy Curtis
We Have One Person to Blame for Losing Miami Matt Sharpsteen
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Administration Demands Answers From Woke Climate-Activist Insurance Companies Amy Curtis
Somali College Student Threatens to 'Pop' ICE Agents in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
This Democrat Just Filed Articles of Impeachment Against RFK Jr. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Just Wait Until You Hear the Left's Newest Talking Point Used to Dismiss Migrant Sexual Assaults Amy Curtis
Advertisement