Jasmine Crockett Really Thinks She Can Mamdani Her Way Into the Senate

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) believes she can win Texas’ Senate race by emulating New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s campaign.

I’ll give you a moment to stop laughing.

During an appearance on MS Now, the host noted that Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won their races in Georgia, a red state, and that they “did win crossover voters.”

“So it does seem like both of those are necessary, particularly when you are looking at the numbers that you are staring down in Texas, which is, again, numerically, a tough place to win,” he added.

Crockett replied, agreeing that Texas “is not an easy place to win” for a Democrat.

I think that you are absolutely right when you say that. Still, I think what we have to look at is that when you look at, say, the district in Tennessee and the fact that Trump had won by a little over 20 points, yet somehow it swung to a single-digit race, then we know people who voted for Trump, well, some of them are regretting those votes.

Crockett also pointed to the recent election in Miami, “where a Republican was ousted, and we know that they had not been able to win in 30 years down in that area.”

“So here is the reality: I do not think anyone who is super in love with Trump would ever vote for me or any other Democrat,” Crockett acknowledged. “That is just the reality. I think what it is, is who is going to talk to people and make them understand that they will fight for them.”

That is why you have Mamdani–Trump voters. That is why you have AOC–Trump voters. That is why you had Obama–Trump voters. Let me tell you something: Mamdani has not backed down whatsoever from his rhetoric against the president. In the Oval Office, he stood there, and he said what he said about him being a fascist, yet he was able to win those voters.

During another interview, Crockett also claimed that she would not have to appeal to Trump voters and instead will “make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to because there are so many people that get ignored.”

There’s a critical detail that might be problematic for her strategy — and it appears she’s completely missing it. The truth is that New York City is not Texas. In fact, those regions of the country have very little in common.

The Lone Star State is a whole other animal, one where left-wing populism is about as popular as a New York strip at a vegan buffet. So, Crockett essentially hopes to appeal to the five people in Texas who might be open to a Mamdani-style appeal while ignoring those who supported the president in past elections.

Good luck with that, Jasmine.

