Federal Judge Issues Major Ruling in Ghislaine Maxwell Case

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 09, 2025 1:00 PM
Chris Ison/PA via AP, File

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the release of grand jury testimony in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice.

Maxwell is currently serving out a 20-year sentence in federal prison.

From NBC News:

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted a Justice Department request to release grand jury material related to Ghislaine Maxwell's case.

Judge Paul Engelmayer said in his ruling Tuesday that he’s taken great care to “put in place a mechanism to protect victims from the inadvertent release of materials within the discovery in this case that would identify them or otherwise invade their privacy.”

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of federal sex trafficking charges. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Tuesday's ruling comes days after a federal judge in Florida also ordered the release of grand jury investigations into Jeffrey Epstein from 2005 and 2007. Both rulings came after Congress passed a law last month ordering the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.

Another judge has yet to rule in a separate request to unseal grand jury records in New York related to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The effort to unseal Maxwell’s grand jury materials came after public and congressional pressure for transparency regarding Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Congress passed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” last month, which directed the Justice Department to release as much information about Epstein as possible.

Earlier this year, Maxwell participated in a nine-hour interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche about what she knew about Epstein’s network. Blanche pressed Maxwell for names and details of high-profile individuals who could have participated in Epstein’s activities.

The Bureau of Prisons later transferred Maxwell from a low-security facility in Tallahassee, Florida, to a minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

The Justice Department recently began releasing Epstein-related records in increments, with the names of the victims redacted. These files include information from civil suits such as Virginia Giuffre’s defamation case against Maxwell, Epstein’s prior convictions, flight logs, deposition transcripts, and other records.

