A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him

The Justice Department announced on Monday the arrest of a 25-year-old man who has been charged with illegally possessing a machine gun and was planning to carry out a mass shooting at the University of Delaware.

Court documents say police officers encountered Luqmaan Khan, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan, at Canby Park West at about 11:47 p.m., according to a Justice Department press release.

They conducted a traffic stop after observing his vehicle in the park after hours. The announcement notes that “officers developed probable cause to order Khan out of the vehicle, and he refused to comply,” but was taken into custody after resisting. The officers discovered a .357 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 27 rounds that had been loaded into a “microplastic conversion firearm brace kit.” They also found three more 27-round magazines and a marble composition notebook. In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out. The notebook referenced a member of the University of Delaware’s Police Department by name, and included a layout of a building with entry and exit points under which the words “UD Police Station” were printed. On November 25, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and NCCPD executed a search warrant at Khan’s Wilmington residence. Within, law enforcement recovered a Glock 19 9mm handgun equipped with an illegal machinegun conversion device, commonly called a “switch.” Law enforcement also recovered a .556 rifle with a scope and a red dot sight, eleven more extended magazines, hollow point rounds of ammunition, and a two-plate tactical vest equipped with a single ballistic plate. The criminal complaint charges Khan with possessing a machinegun. If convicted of the charge, Khan faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment. If Khan is ultimately convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Castle County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samuel S. Frey and Kevin P. Pierce, and Criminal Chief Carly A. Hudson, are prosecuting the case.

Police also found a manifesto in Khan’s possession. However, court documents indicate that Khan told investigators that becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do” and that it was his objective to become a martyr. His manifesto references phrases like “kill all,” “martyrdom,” and “warfare techniques.”

Khan could face up to ten years in prison if convicted and has a hearing scheduled for December 11.

