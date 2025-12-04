J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI
Afghan National Reportedly Passed All Checks, But There's an Obvious Issue Here
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
As Eric Adams Leaves Office, Check Out His Parting Shot at Successor Zohram...
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes'
Chinese Scientist Deported After Smuggling Crop-Killing Fungus Into the US
Halle Berry Humiliates Gavin Newsom at NYT Book Summit: 'He Should Not Be...
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist
Rep. Shri Thanedar Announces Pointless Articles of Impeachment Against Secretary Hegseth
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes
Hit the Road Jack and Don’t Ya Plug in No More, No...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
ICE Arrests Yet Another Afghan National with Terror Connections Just Miles From DC
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 04, 2025 11:15 AM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Democrats really thought they were dropping a bombshell on Wednesday when they dropped “never-before-seen” photos of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Democrats have been rallying to use the Epstein files against President Donald Trump and his administration, even though they didn’t care about the release of the files over the past four years.

Advertisement

House Oversight Dems in a post on X claimed they have received “never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.”

But there was a problem. The O’Keef Media Group responded to the Oversight Dems account noting that they had already released these images previously and demanded a retraction. 

As of this writing, the House Oversight Dems account has not retracted its false claims.

But here’s the thing: Even if O’Keefe Media Group hadn’t already released the pictures, who cares? Having pictures of Epstein’s island does nothing to inform the public about the details of his sex trafficking operation. They are just pictures of the island and the rooms in the home.

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

There is a reason why this revelation was met with a chorus of crickets. It doesn’t tell us anything new about Epstein’s illicit operations or who was involved with them.

Even further, even Stevie Wonder can see Democrats don’t care about the horrible things Epstein was doing before his arrest and conviction. Under the Biden administration, we heard nary a peep from Democratic politicians and media figures about releasing the files.

It was only when the Orange Man What Is Bad™ took office that they suddently became concerned with the matter. It appears that, for Democrats, sex trafficking is only bad when it can be used against a political opponent.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
New Video Delivers Another Blow to the Democrats' Claims of Hegseth 'War Crimes' Amy Curtis
Guess What Happened After Minnesota Declined to Jail a Twice-Convicted Somali Rapist Amy Curtis
You Can Never Leave: California Revisits Retroactive Taxes to Cover Massive Budget Woes Amy Curtis
Report: The FBI Is 'All F**ked Up' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement