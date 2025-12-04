Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'

Democrats really thought they were dropping a bombshell on Wednesday when they dropped “never-before-seen” photos of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Democrats have been rallying to use the Epstein files against President Donald Trump and his administration, even though they didn’t care about the release of the files over the past four years.

House Oversight Dems in a post on X claimed they have received “never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.”

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.



See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

But there was a problem. The O’Keef Media Group responded to the Oversight Dems account noting that they had already released these images previously and demanded a retraction.

@OKeefeMedia released these images in May 2025.



Our Director of Communications has reached out to @RepRobertGarcia requesting an immediate retraction to @OversightDems statement:



"Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private… pic.twitter.com/HkF9lUdN5V — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) December 3, 2025

As of this writing, the House Oversight Dems account has not retracted its false claims.

But here’s the thing: Even if O’Keefe Media Group hadn’t already released the pictures, who cares? Having pictures of Epstein’s island does nothing to inform the public about the details of his sex trafficking operation. They are just pictures of the island and the rooms in the home.

Why did Dems selectively edit out names on the phone? https://t.co/Dtk8i4SQXt pic.twitter.com/Nx3Hc6Bd6G — Ben Warren (@BenInfoWarren) December 3, 2025

There is a reason why this revelation was met with a chorus of crickets. It doesn’t tell us anything new about Epstein’s illicit operations or who was involved with them.

Even further, even Stevie Wonder can see Democrats don’t care about the horrible things Epstein was doing before his arrest and conviction. Under the Biden administration, we heard nary a peep from Democratic politicians and media figures about releasing the files.

It was only when the Orange Man What Is Bad™ took office that they suddently became concerned with the matter. It appears that, for Democrats, sex trafficking is only bad when it can be used against a political opponent.

