Trump's Travel Ban Might Up the Ante After What Kristi Noem Said

President Donald Trump is considering expanding the travel ban he enacted after the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged the president to widen the scope of the ban, which currently includes 19 countries, according to CNN.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is recommending that the Trump administration’s travel ban list include between 30 to 32 countries, marking an increase from the current list of 19 countries, according to a source familiar with the matter. The recommendation to the White House comes on the heels of the shooting in Washington, DC, that killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another. The shooting suspect is an Afghan national who previously worked with the US in Afghanistan, resettling in Washington state under the Biden administration and then being granted asylum under the Trump administration.

In a Monday post on X, Noem stated that she had just met with Trump and that she is “recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS,” she added.

The travel ban currently applies to Afghanistan, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and several others.

The order blocks several different types of visas from people coming from the affected countries. Some nations face a full suspension, which means their citizens cannot get immigrant visas (for permanent residence) or even non-immigrant visas (for tourism, work, or study). Seven countries are under a partial ban that still allows limited visa categories.

The ban does not apply to those who already have valid visas, permanent residents, dual nationals, or immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

