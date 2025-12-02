Libs Are Melting Down Over This Post From Secretary Hegseth Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists
This Dem Senator Trotted Out the Most Predictable Anti-Trump Talking Point on Sunday
VIP
Dems Are Really Trying to Start a Civil War, Aren't They?
Treasury Secretary Just Made a Major Announcement About Minnesota Taxpayer Funds Going to...
Letitia James' Lawfare Against Pro-Life Groups Just Crashed and Burned
Misery Loves Company? Guess Which Demographic Group Is Increasingly Unhappy
Did Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Help Somali Non-Profits Defraud State Taxpayers?
Report: LA Man in Federal Custody for Firebombing Federal Building Over Immigration Enforc...
Give Thanks for ICE Removing the 'Worst of the Worst' Criminal Illegal Aliens
The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of...
Grinches: Democrats Caught Lying About Melania Trump and Christmas
Make Highways Safe Again: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Announces Crackdown on Truck...
Failed Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Enters Wisconsin Governor's Race
The Fix f​or Everything We Fight About
Tipsheet

Trump's Travel Ban Might Up the Ante After What Kristi Noem Said

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 02, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Donald Trump is considering expanding the travel ban he enacted after the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged the president to widen the scope of the ban, which currently includes 19 countries, according to CNN.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is recommending that the Trump administration’s travel ban list include between 30 to 32 countries, marking an increase from the current list of 19 countries, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The recommendation to the White House comes on the heels of the shooting in Washington, DC, that killed one National Guard member and critically wounded another.

The shooting suspect is an Afghan national who previously worked with the US in Afghanistan, resettling in Washington state under the Biden administration and then being granted asylum under the Trump administration.

In a Monday post on X, Noem stated that she had just met with Trump and that she is “recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS,” she added.

Recommended

The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DHS DONALD TRUMP TERRORISM

The travel ban currently applies to Afghanistan, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and several others. 

The order blocks several different types of visas from people coming from the affected countries. Some nations face a full suspension, which means their citizens cannot get immigrant visas (for permanent residence) or even non-immigrant visas (for tourism, work, or study). Seven countries are under a partial ban that still allows limited visa categories.

The ban does not apply to those who already have valid visas, permanent residents, dual nationals, or immediate relatives of U.S. citizens. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Letitia James' Lawfare Against Pro-Life Groups Just Crashed and Burned Jeff Charles
Misery Loves Company? Guess Which Demographic Group Is Increasingly Unhappy Amy Curtis
Did Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Help Somali Non-Profits Defraud State Taxpayers? Amy Curtis
What the Hell Is Wrong With Democrats? Derek Hunter
Treasury Secretary Just Made a Major Announcement About Minnesota Taxpayer Funds Going to Terrorists Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The New York Times Just Blew WaPo's Hegseth War Crimes Story Out of the Water Amy Curtis
Advertisement