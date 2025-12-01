This Is How Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Plan to Get His Case Thrown Out

Luigi Mangione is set for pretrial hearings in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which took place last year outside of a Manhattan hotel.

The proceedings will determine whether law enforcement violated Mangione’s rights when they arrested and searched him, according to NBC News.

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year, returns to New York state court Monday for the start of a complex pretrial hearing that could shape how the prosecution unfolds. Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to nine state counts, as well as four federal charges filed separately. The federal charges come with the possibility of the death penalty. The hearing could last at least a week. Marc Agnifilo, one of Mangione’s attorneys, said he expects prosecutors to call as many as 28 witnesses — including some from Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was apprehended last December at a McDonald’s restaurant days after the shooting. The proceedings are set to be divided into two sections. Both will focus on whether any evidence or statements were obtained illegally and should be excluded from trial. In the first part, known as a Mapp hearing, Judge Gregory Carro will hear testimony and arguments before deciding whether the police had a legal right to obtain physical evidence. In the second, known as a Huntley hearing, Carro will review evidence before ruling whether statements Mangione made to law enforcement were coerced or obtained in violation of his rights.

JUST IN: Luigi Mangione’s legal team arriving at the New York Supreme Criminal Court. pic.twitter.com/vwOOawopkU — The Luigi Case (@LuigiCaseFiles) December 1, 2025

Mangione’s defense has requested that Judge Carro prohibit prosecutors from introducing the defendant's writings in a red notebook that was discovered during his arrest. Attorney Karen Agnifolo argued that the content of the notebook would “irreparably prejudice Mr. Mangione at his multiple upcoming trials.”

The lawyers also asked the court not to allow witnesses to testify about Mangione’s writings or refer to them as a “manifesto,” a term that Agnifolo characterized as a “prejudicial, invented law enforcement label.”

Luigi Mangione just now at the New York Supreme Criminal Court. pic.twitter.com/ml99KC5XH2 — The Luigi Case (@LuigiCaseFiles) December 1, 2025

Law enforcement stated that the defendant’s backpack contained a ghost gun, fake IDs, and other writings outlining his problems with the healthcare system.

The defense will seek to have Mangione’s case thrown out because law enforcement did not follow the proper constitutional procedures after they arrested him. Agnifolo argued in a statement that police “methodoically and purposefully trampled his constitutional rights by interrogating him without Miranda warnings in violation of the Fifth Amendment and illegally searching his property without a warrant in violation of the Fourth Amendment,” according to NBC News.

Luigi Mangione's police report clearly states police searched his bag prior to requesting a warrant. Because Pennsylvania police officers stated they already searched his possessions in the warrant request.



Pretty basic mistake. pic.twitter.com/A6pUdkCWKq — Obey LLC (@ObeyCorporate) December 1, 2025

Prosecutors claim Mangione traveled to New York City and tracked Thompson. He allegedly waited outside the hotel on December 4, 2024, before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene. Video surveillance footage capturing the incident went viral on social media.

Court filings say that ammunition found at the scene had words engraved on them, including “delay,” “deny,” and “depose,” which investigators believe are indictments on the health insurance industry.

