Tipsheet

This City Just Banned Eco-Fascist Greta Thunberg Over a Ridiculous Stunt

Jeff Charles
November 25, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg is at it again. Fresh off her publicity stunt in Gaza, the activist and her comrades turned their sights to Venice, Italy.

But they weren’t there for a gondola ride. Instead, she and her friends tried to make a statement by pouring green dye into the Grand Canal. Now, the city has banned her for two days and imposed a fine, according to The Telegraph.

Greta Thunberg has been banned from Venice after she and Extinction Rebellion activists dyed the Grand Canal green.

The 22-year-old climate campaigner has been issued with a €150 (£132) fine and a 48-hour ban on entering the city after a series of stunts over the weekend. A group of 35 other activists were given the same fine and ban.

The climate activists dumped an environmentally harmless dye into the Grand Canal in a protest that coincided with the end of the Cop30 United Nations climate conference in Brazil.

They also strung a banner, reading “stop ecocide”, from the Rialto Bridge across the Grand Canal.

The activists also staged a flash-mob protest in which protesters, dressed in red with veils over their faces, walked slowly through crowds of tourists.

Luca Zaia, the governor of Veneto, slammed Thunberg and her friends, calling their actions “a disrespectful act towards our city, its history and its fragility” and said the stunt “risks having consequences for the environment.”

Extinction Rebellion, the group to which Thunberg belongs, explained that its activists had poured green dye in 10 other Italian cities to bring awareness of “the massive effects of climate collapse.”

Related:

CLIMATE CHANGE ITALY

The organization is a movement that started in 2018 in the United Kingdom. It leverages nonviolent civil disobedience to advocate for climate-friendly policies. Its activists have engaged in a variety of tactics, including blocking roads, staging sit-ins, and pressuring governments to take more aggressive action to combat climate change. 

The group demands that world governments admit the seriousness of climate change, cut greenhouse gas emissions, protect ecosystems, and take other measures to save the world from being completely immolated by the giant fireball at some point in the future.

It sounds like the two-day ban and fine are little more than a slap on the wrist. This all but guarantees that Thunberg and company will be back to pull other stunts. 

