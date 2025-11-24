Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Said This About Running for President

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not planning a 2028 run for the presidency, contrary to media speculation.

Since Greene announced on Saturday that she would be resigning in January 2026, members of the chattering class have been discussing what Greene might do in the future.

Time and NOTUS both published reports citing unnamed source who claimed Greene has been privately considering a run for president in the next election. The lawmaker dispelled these rumors in a Sunday post on X.

“TIME claims ‘sources’ told them I’m running for President in 2028, which means this is a complete lie and they made it up because they can’t even quote the names of the people who they claim said it,” Greene wrote. “That’s not journalism, it’s called lying.”

I’m not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it. If you fell for those headlines, you’re still being lulled everyday into psychosis by the Political Industrial Complex that always has an agenda when it does something like this. Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems. The fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it. And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title. Again, I’m not motivated by power and titles. The Political Industrial Complex has destroyed our country and will never allow someone like me or you to rise to power and actually solve the crises that plague all of us. That would go against its business model. Instead of swallowing lies that you are spoon fed and parroting attack phrases against me in your comments, you all should open your eyes and focus on real actions and what is actually happening to our country.

Greene then turned the conversation toward issues Americans are facing today. “Are you happy with $38 trillion in debt and the fact that it will only drastically get higher?” she wrote.

The lawmaker also touched on healthcare, Social Security, taxes, war, and immigration. She urged her followers to focus on what’s important instead of being distracted. “If you all are still fighting each other about the shiny objects the Political Industrial Complex blinds you with everyday and not paying attention to the damage that has been done, and is still being done, then Americans will never join together to save themselves,” she concluded.

Time published a piece claiming that Greene “privately” told her allies that she is mulling a president run in the next election.

Time’s piece cited a report from NOTUS that went live before Greene announced her resignation.

She has confided to colleagues that she wants to run for president, according to four sources familiar with the matter, including one who has spoken with her directly about it. One source says her conversations have centered around her belief she is “real MAGA and that the others have strayed,” adding that she believes she has “the national donor network to win the primary.” After publication, Greene texted NOTUS, saying she “saw you posted a baseless article.” NOTUS sent an inquiry to her communications director ahead of publication, but Greene asked why NOTUS had not reached out to a different person in her office. “Who is your source? Laura Loomer? She claimed I was running for governor last week and announcing it in the view. Once again you publish baseless gossip. Very disappointing. Don’t text me again,” Greene said. While the conversations lack specifics and she hasn’t officially decided anything, she has brought up on multiple occasions that she is interested in launching a campaign. Sources point to her recent media run on CNN, “The View” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” as evidence that she is trying to connect with a more national audience outside of the hardcore MAGA base.

Greene has not yet indicated what she plans to do after her time in Congress comes to an end. But it appears that the White House is not on the horizon.

Others have suggested the lawmaker might run for Senate. However, it does not appear likely that such a run might be successful. Also, if she says she resigned because it is not possible to affect real change in Congress, then running for Senate would contradict what she says she believes.

