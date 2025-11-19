The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding
The Two Words That the Libs Are Going to Hate in the Epstein...
What Trump Said to Bloomberg Reporter Triggered a Meltdown...and an Epic Response From...
You Won't Believe What Stacey Plaskett Said When CNN Pressed Her on Epstein...
Jill Filipovic Admits It: Democrats Need Illegal Immigrants as a Permanent Underclass
Is Disgraced Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Hoping to Strike a Plea Bargain?
Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran
Two Women Are Hospitalized As Chicago Marks Another Violent Week
CNN Panelist Desperately Tries to Pivot When Scott Jennings Asks Which ME Country...
When It Comes to Epstein Associations, Rep. Jamie Raskin Has a Clear Double...
Zohran Mamdani's Back and Begging for More Money
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Pushes Back on Post Office's Attempt to Remain Gun-Free
Joy Reid Breaks With the Left, Says She’d 'Freak Out' Seeing a Man...
Pope Leo XIV Backs US Bishops’ Rebuke of President Trump's Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

The House Could Have Censured Stacey Plaskett Over Epstein Texts. What They Did Instead Will Enrage You.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 19, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The House voted against censuring Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) over her text message exchange with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing.

Advertisement

The 214-209 vote means that Plaskett will not face a congressional reprimand, nor will she lose her seat on the House Intelligence Committee. 

The House defeated a move by Republicans to censure Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett from the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.

Besides censuring her, Republicans wanted her off the Intelligence Committee after it was revealed she was texting with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during a Congressional hearing in 2019.

The failed attempt to censure Plaskett happened after both the House and Senate moved forward and voted to release files the Department of Justice has on Epstein, according to The New York Times.

The House voted 214-209 not to censure Plaskett. Three Republicans voted against censuring her and three other Republicans voted “present.”

Many on the right criticized the vote. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a post on X claimed the outcome was a result of a deal to halt Plaskett’s censure. “3 Republicans crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats to stop the Plaskett censure resolution in a swap so that Democrats would not bring up the Cory Mills (R) censure resolution for alleged physical assaults and threatening to release pornography on an ex-girlfriend and ethics violations and questionable military record,” she wrote.”

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) backed up Greene’s story in a video posted on X.

The Plaskett controversy centered on documents that emerged showing that the lawmaker was actively texting with Epstein during a congressional hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Epstein allegedly advised her throughout the proceedings, suggesting questions for her to ask Cohen. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
The Dems' Epstein Files Narrative Is Already Imploding Matt Vespa
CNN Panelist Desperately Tries to Pivot When Scott Jennings Asks Which ME Country Leads on Human Rights Amy Curtis
Joy Reid Breaks With the Left, Says She’d 'Freak Out' Seeing a Man in a Women’s Locker Room Dmitri Bolt
The Two Words That the Libs Are Going to Hate in the Epstein Bill...and It Involves AG Bondi Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Latest Commentary Attacked Mamdani. He's Going to Need to Wear Kevlar Now. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mamdani's 'Gender-Affirming Care' Plan Is Something Straight Out of Iran Amy Curtis
Advertisement