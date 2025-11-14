Everybody Hates Chuck

Democrats are livid with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over their failed government shutdown gambit. In fact, they are so upset that many are calling for him to resign.

Ever since eight Democratic lawmakers broke with the party to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, their comrades have been railing against Schumer for fumbling the ball on this debacle.

At least ten House Democrats have publicly called for Schumer to step down as Senate minority leader.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said Schumer “has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people. The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people. Schumer should step down.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Schumer “is no longer effective and should be replaced.”

“If you can’t lead the fight to stop healthcare premiums from skyrocketing for Americans, what will you fight for?” he added.

Moderates like Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) also chimed in, saying that this loss “is another example of why we need new leadership.”

Reps. Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Veronica Escobar (D-TX) also told Axios that Schumer should call it quits.

New — Asked AOC about Chuck Schumer’s handling of shutdown. (He voted NO on bill)



“We are talking about a coordinated effort of eight senators with the knowledge of Leader Schumer, voting to break with the entire Democratic Party in exchange for nothing,” she told me pic.twitter.com/fzDkMGMfzy — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 12, 2025

But it’s not only Democratic lawmakers who want Schumer to resign. Progressive organization MoveOn Political Action reported that 80 percent of its members support showing him the door.

"With Donald Trump and the Republican Party doubling health care premiums, weaponizing our military against us, and ripping food away from children, MoveOn members cannot accept weak leadership at the helm of the Democratic Party,” said MoveOn Executive Director Katie Bethell.

Other organizations, such as Our Revolution, Indivisible, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, and Leaders We Deserve, expressed similar sentiments.

The standoff centered on a debate over extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. Democrats demanded that these subsidies be extended. Instead of holding the line, the eight Democrats voted to reopen the government while Republicans promised to take up a vote on the matter in December.

Schumer voted against the shutdown deal. But Democrats still blame him for maintaining contact with the Democrats who broke ranks. They argue that this was his way of giving tacit approval for their actions.

A Siena College poll conducted in August showed that Schumer is about as popular as a bad case of hemorrhoids. Only 38 percent of New York voters viewed him favorably, compared to 50 percent who had an unfavorable view of him. Among Democrats, about 50 percent had an unfavorable view of Schumer.

It is not yet clear whether Senate Democrats will seek to oust Schumer and replace him with someone else. But sources did tell journalist Ken Klippenstein that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) would be interested in the job

Either way, its seems clear that the Democrats got the worst of this latest shutdown battle — and Schumer could very well suffer for it.

