Chaos Breaks Out in This City After Anti-ICE Protesters Clash With Police

Police clashed with protesters at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois on Friday, making multiple arrests.

Broadview has become a flashpoint in the conflict between ICE and leftist protesters opposing their enforcement operations in the city.

From ABC 7 Chicago:

There is a large protest Friday morning outside the Broadview U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Just after 10 a.m., protesters moved from their designated zone, resulting in a clash with police. Protesters were pushed back, and several people appeared to be detained. It's the largest crowd seen in Broadview in recent weeks. Members from the faith community were leading hundreds of people in the anti-ICE protest. Counter-protesters were also present. Cook County sheriff's deputies, Illinois State Police and Broadview police are trying to hold the line. Some are in tactical gear, wearing face masks and holding batons and zip ties.

Illinois police are STORMING into the crowd of leftist rioters and making multiple arrests outside the ICE facility



They're being brought to the GROUND and hauled off.



"This crowd is getting more violent. This is NOT free speech!"



This one leftist looks… pic.twitter.com/9aJOTAPbe3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

Protest outside ICE facility in Chicago, Broadview, Illinois.



Live coverage: https://t.co/QA48Es3CYo pic.twitter.com/1YYqg2jXNG — Human Dilemma (@HumanDilemma_) November 14, 2025

The protesters are pushing back against the Trump administration’s Operation Midway Blitz, in which federal authorities have ramped up enforcement actions to apprehend illegal immigrants — many of whom have committed violent crimes.

The demonstration occurred after a federal judge indicated he might release many of those detained at the facility, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

On Wednesday, a federal judge said he could order the release of hundreds detained at the Broadview ICE facility — a significant legal setback for Operation Midway Blitz. Attorneys with the National Immigrant Justice Center and the American Civil Liberties Union argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained hundreds of individuals without serious criminal histories who should not have been held. The case stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 accusing ICE of detaining undocumented immigrants without warrants, in violation of a consent decree. The ruling affects hundreds of people who have been detained despite lacking prior criminal records. Attorneys said they are seeking the release of more detainees nationwide, noting that about 85% of individuals in ICE custody have no prior criminal convictions. They added that many of those ordered released are being held in facilities across the country, which could complicate efforts to free them. The Broadview ICE facility has been one of the protesters’ main targets when it comes to resisting the White House’s immigration policies. Operation Midway Blitz has resulted in the arrests of thousands of illegal immigrants since it was launched in September.

Protests at this facility have escalated over recent months. The issue intensified after multiple court rulings that found ICE agents used excessive force against protesters and detainees.

Federal judges have also issued a slew of restraining orders against ICE agents, prohibiting them from using tear gas and pepper balls on protesters.

