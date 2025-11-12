Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill
You Won't Guess What This Photograph Caught Andrew Cuomo Doing on Election Night
Trump Touts Falling Crime Rates in This City After ICE Showed Up in...
Report: Tammy Duckworth Staffer Allegedly Posed As Lawyer to Help Free Illegal Immigrant...
The Left's Latest 'Racist' Boogeyman? Podcasting.
UK Greens Party Member Finally Realizes Flooding Her City With 'Asylum Seekers' Is...
Senator Rand Paul Warns Provision in the Appropriations Bill Would Destroy America's Hemp...
Wisconsin Assembly Set to Vote on Unconstitutional Sports Betting Laws
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Touts President Trump's Plans for Tax Cuts, Wage Growth
Unlocking Homeownership for a New Generation
VIP
Minnesota Court Hands Gun-Control Loss to State Over Binary Triggers
President Trump Formally Requests a Pardon for Netanyahu in Letter to Israeli President
Scott Jennings Destroys CNN Panelist Over Absurd Trump-Venezuela Theory
Sen. Fetterman Faces Off With The View’s Sunny Hostin
Tipsheet

New York City Isn't the Only Place That Might Soon Have a Socialist Mayor

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 12, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

While most of the attention has been on New York City’s mayoral race, the Big Apple is not the only city that will elect a socialist mayor.

Seattle’s mayoral race is one of this year’s closest races, with progressive activist Kate Wilson seeking to oust incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell, who was enjoying a healthy lead over his opponent — until now. Both candidates are Democrats.

Advertisement

As mail-in ballots are still being counted, Wilson appears to have closed the gap and could very well become the city’s new mayor, according to KUOW:

Katie Wilson held onto her lead a week into ballot counting in Seattle’s mayoral race.

Wilson was 1,346 votes ahead of incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell after Tuesday’s ballot drop. She'd been up 91 votes the day before.

About 1,400 ballots remain to be counted, according to Halei Waktins, communications director at King County’s election department.

The race is still within the margin for a recount.

The Wilson campaign stopped just short of declaring victory on Tuesday.

"We want to wait until every vote has been counted, but we believe that we've won this race," the campaign said in a statement to KUOW.

The Harrell campaign released the following: "While not the direction we were hoping for, this remains a very close race, and we want to ensure every vote is counted."

County officials will certify the results of this election on Nov. 25. The state certifies the following week. A machine recount would take place after certification, if fewer than 2,000 votes separate the candidate and less than a half a percent of the total votes cast for both.

This is an extraordinary reversal from election night, when Harrell was leading by more than 11,000 votes, which gave him an eight-point advantage. However, Wilson has been chipping away at that gap as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS SOCIALISM

The development follows an established electoral trend in Seattle where mail-in ballots typically favor progressive candidates. "I think we see progressive votes coming in late, younger votes coming in late. I think older people get their ballot in the mail, sit down at the kitchen table, and fill it out. Young people wait till the very last minute,” Wilson told KOMO.

For Harrell to bounce back, he would have to win 80 percent of the remaining votes that have not yet been counted. But this is about as likely as former President Joe Biden climbing a flight of stairs without stumbling. Wilson has been winning 55 to 60 percent of recent ballot drops.

Wilson supports the typical socialist policies favored by the likes of Zohran Mamdani and others. She wants publicly owned affordable homes and rent control.

She is also an ardent advocate for public transit and wants to increase public funding for lower fares and policies that make public transit more accessible to residents.

The candidate also wants to raise the minimum wage while strengthening unions. She supports measures to guarantee sick leave, fair scheduling, and safety protections.

Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you she also favors universal childcare and health care, do I?

You will also be less than shocked to find out Wilson supports hiking taxes on big business and wealthy individuals to fund these projects.

Wilson does identify as a socialist, but is not a part of the Democratic Socialists of America, unlike Mamdani. However, she is aligned with several far leftist groups. 

However, she indicated that she will pursue a more pragmatic governing strategy. She told CNN that her first four years “may not differ significantly from a progressive Democrat’s approach,” but will seek to introduce the Marxist policies over the long term.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill Jeff Charles
You Won't Guess What This Photograph Caught Andrew Cuomo Doing on Election Night Jeff Charles
UK Greens Party Member Finally Realizes Flooding Her City With 'Asylum Seekers' Is a Bad Idea Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Destroys CNN Panelist Over Absurd Trump-Venezuela Theory Dmitri Bolt
Why Did Democrats Fight So Long - Before Caving Byron York
The Left's Latest 'Racist' Boogeyman? Podcasting. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Caught Living Large While Campaign Donors Foot the Bill Jeff Charles
Advertisement