Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It

A Vietnam War veteran reportedly fatally shot a naked man who was causing a stir in his Studio City neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred on Friday morning when the man stripped out of his clothes and began screaming, according to CBS News.

LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo said the suspect picked up signs before breaking into a woman's home. Castillo added that the suspect chased her into the street at the same time that her neighbor, a 79-year-old Vietnam War Veteran, ran out of his home to help her. "He tells the suspect to leave, warns him that he has a gun," Castillo said. "Grabs the 79-year-old man, lifts him up and throws him on the ground." Despite breaking both of his legs in the attack, police said the veteran continued to fight back. "As he's on the ground, the suspect approaches him and tries to pick him up again," Castillo said. "The 79-year-old man subsequently shoots the suspect three times."

Video footage taken from a resident’s surveillance camera shows the assailant walking naked around the neighborhood. He grabbed a sign near the front door of the home and continued his stroll through the area.

Castillo affirmed that the authorities are considering the veteran’s actions as self-defense at this time.

One woman who witnessed the incident said she “heard commotion, like a lady yelling,” and then saw the naked man, who appeared to be speaking a foreign language. “At first I thought it was just like, maybe it’s a house fire. Like, why is he out here naked?” she said.

Hopefully, the local government doesn’t change its mind and decides to prosecute this individual. California’s government is one of the most anti-gunner entities in the country. State lawmakers introduced a measure earlier this year that would limit the circumstances in which the use of a firearm can be considered self-defense.

The law would require individuals to attempt to resolve a conflict peacefully or retreat from the confrontation instead of using their gun to defend themselves. It would essentially make it easier for prosecutors to target people for defending themselves and their property. It’s a prime example of government doing more to protect violent criminals than the people they victimize.

Several studies have shown that gun owners are far more likely to use their firearms to defend themselves and others than to commit a violent crime. The National Crime Victimization Suvey showed that there are about 60,000 to 65,000 defensive gun uses per year. This is data that anti-gunners can’t overcome, so they simply lie about it to support laws aimed at discouraging people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

