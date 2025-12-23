Here's Why a British Retailer Pulled This 'Offensive' Christmas Card

It's Christmas, and it wouldn't be the most wonderful time of the year without Leftists acting like Grinches. No one will top Bernie Sanders, of course, who blocked a bill to help kids with cancer just to score political points. But Grinches come both large and small, and here's a story out of the U.K.

Retailer Sainsbury has pulled a card featuring the Grinch with the caption "This Christmas, I'm identifying as a Grinch."

Why was it pulled? Because it's "offensive to trans people."

‘Get a backbone!’



Michelle Dewberry, Matt Goodwin and Aaron Bastani react to Sainsbury's pulling a Christmas card after complaints it was offensive to trans people. pic.twitter.com/gMXtcSrjN3 — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 22, 2025

"This is a Christmas card," said host Michelle Dewberry. "So-called trans activists took about a nanosecond to complain about this, saying that it was an 'anti-trans dog whistle' and 'belittled the trans community.'"

The publisher pulled the card and apologized.

"Get a backbone, you pathetic individuals," Dewberry continued, addressing the publisher and stores. "What has happened to our society where you cannot now make a joke, and that people who live in a make-believe world of insisting that they are actually something else, they have a monopoly on this phrase of identifying. What is going on?"

"I think we've lost all common sense," replied Matt Goodwin. "I love that card, I'd like to go out and buy that card. And the publisher, whoever the publisher is, who sort of folded at the first moment of confrontation with a radical minority of, you know, crazies...they've lost out."

"I don't understand how we've got a situation where the tail wags the dog," Dewberry said. "A minority of people that believe in very contested ideologies and all the rest of it, they somehow seem to bring organizations to their knees. How? Why?"

"I know trans people who would find that card funny," Aaron Bastani said. "That's the weirdest thing about it. That's the kind of joke they would make on Instagram...the eagerness to be offended is something which I think we're getting over that hill, I think that's kind of behind us."

"And I think you're right, the people making that card should just say...'so what? We have standards. We're not going to go back on our work,'" Bastani said. "You shouldn't just kowtow to the first person who says 'I'm offended.'"

"I just cannot bear the ridiculousness and the extremism of these trans activists that seem to think that they can walk around demanding that language is changed. The word 'women' often gets erased, and we have to call people 'pregnant people' and all the rest," Dewberry added. "And I would beg organizations...Please have a backbone, root yourself in reality, and get some balls about you."

According to The Telegraph, activists said the cards were "transphobic." The backlash started when "transgender journalist" Sophie Molly complained about the card when he spotted it in a Sainsbury's in Aberdeen. Molly shared a picture to his social media and wrote, "Transphobic Christmas card in my local Sainsbury's (Berryden). Please do better Sainsbury's."

Molly later said the card "belittles the identity of trans and non-binary people" and that "being trans is not a choice."

The Telegraph also spoke with "gender-critical campaigner" Venice Allan who called the decision to remove the card "surreal."

“It’s extreme,” she said. “I think a lot of people would have liked that Christmas card. It shows you how people are laughing at this idea of identifying as transgender and social justice discourse in general. It also shows how actually, no, you're not allowed to laugh at this thing that everybody's laughing at.

No one was happy with Sainsbury's decision to pull the card. "Bloody morons," wrote one social media user.

Nor were they happy with the trans activists. "So they're getting miserable about Christmas, the jokes write themselves," said another.

One pointed out the glaring hypocrisy, too. "Surely the whole thing about these activists is that anybody should be able to identify with anything they want," she wrote. That's an excellent point, but it seems the trans activists believe "identifying" as something only applies to them and their pet causes.

