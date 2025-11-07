Federal Judge Compels Trump Administration to Fully Fund Food Stamps

The Trump administration will have to pay out the full amount for government food assistance programs despite the ongoing Schumer Shutdown.

The benefits were set to expire in November if the government had not reopened, which raised concerns about the 40 million Americans who would be adversely impacted. But now, it appears the White House will have to continue the funding.

Advertisement

From ABC News:

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to make a payment to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November by Friday. "People have gone without for too long, not making payments to them for even another day is simply unacceptable," said U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. Judge McConnell directly rebuked President Donald Trump for stating "his intent to defy" a court order by saying earlier this week that SNAP will not be funded until the government reopens from the ongoing government shutdown. "In fact, the day before the compliance was ordered, the president stated his intent to defy the court order when he said, 'SNAP payments will be given only when the government opens,'" the judge said. McConnell last Friday ordered the government to use emergency funds to pay for SNAP in time for the Nov. 1 payments to be made -- but the administration committed to only partially funding the program, saying they had to save the additional funds for child nutrition programs. DOJ lawyers, in a court filing late Thursday, said they intend to appeal Thursday's order, as well as McConnell's order from last week requiring SNAP be funded. Vice President JD Vance responded to the ruling on Thursday, saying, "It's an absurd ruling, because you have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the midst of a Democrat government shutdown." "In the midst of a shutdown, we can't have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation,” Vance added, placing blame on the Democrats for the shutdown.

This is absolutely insane. Obama-appointed judge John J. McConnell Jr. is ordering the Trump administration to pay the full amount of SNAP benefits for the month of November. That would total to around $9 Billion. The emergency fund that exists to cover SNAP during national… pic.twitter.com/2vepIZqJeu — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 6, 2025

The crisis emerged as November drew closer without any sign that the Senate would agree on a bill that would reopen the government and resume funding for SNAP programs, as well as others. This marks the first time in the program’s 60-year history that payments were stopped.

UPDATE: Trump ordered to make SNAP payments and admonished by a judge for using hunger as a weapon and defying a court order. pic.twitter.com/tFDJlnKjX0 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 6, 2025

The White House indicated that it would only cover 65 percent of the $9 billion required. This prompted concerns that low-income families and their children would face food insecurity. Food banks across the country expressed concerns that they would not be able to keep up with the increased demand.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.