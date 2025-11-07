This Republican Just Launched Her Campaign to Oust NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced on Friday that she is running for governor of New York. Her announcement comes after Democrats won a major victory with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won his election on Tuesday.

Stefanik is seen as one of the few Republicans who could possibly defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul. In the announcement on X, Stefanik said Hochul “is the Worst Governor in America” and that “Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills.”

Stefanik released a video in which the narrator proclaims, “The Empire State has fallen,” and that “People are just going crazy over the amount of taxes here.”

He added, “There’s no question, New York is facing an affordability crisis.”

Another narrator can be heard saying, “the tax base has been fleeing the Empire State” and that “top leaders in New York City say a wave of migrant crime has washed over the city. Foreign gang members terrorizing innocent New Yorkers.”

Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America. Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent… pic.twitter.com/HXyQlNIjEj — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 7, 2025

Gov. Hochul responded to Stefanik’s announcement in a statement, calling her President Donald Trump’s “number one cheerleader in Congress and his right-hand woman in his war on New York.”

The governor continued, saying, “apparently, screwing over New Yorkers in Congress wasn’t enough — now she’s trying to bring Trump’s chaos and skyrocketing costs to our state” and “while Stefanik puts Trump first and New York last, Governor Hochul is lowering costs, cutting middle-class taxes, and fighting for the New Yorkers Stefanik abandoned.”

Elise Stefanik is running to deliver New York for Donald Trump and raise your costs.



Not on my watch.



My message to Trump’s “top ally” — bring it on. https://t.co/Xsuz8UO38t — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 7, 2025

Stefanik is viewed as a strong potential candidate to challenge Hochul. Recent polls showed her in a close race against the incumbent. A Manhattan Institute survey showed Stefanik leading Hochul 43 percent to 42 percent.

The lawmaker has been gaining traction due to Hochul’s faltering approval ratings and calls for new leadership in New York. If Stefanik wins, she will be the first Republican to govern the state in nearly two decades.

