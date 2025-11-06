This Broadcaster Was Pilloried by the Left for Refusing to Say These Two Words

A BBC reporter was found to have broken the network’s rules on pandering to the woke left when it comes to gender ideology.

Martine Croxall came under fire earlier this year for refusing to use the term “pregnant people” and choosing to use the word “women” instead during a broadcast.

Advertisement

From The Telegraph:

A newsreader who went viral after she made a face while changing the word “pregnant people” to “women” during a live broadcast has been found to have broken BBC impartiality rules. Martine Croxall made the expression as she changed her script in an introduction to an interview with an assistant professor about groups most at risk during UK heatwaves. Croxall won a legion of fans following the live broadcast, including author JK Rowling. The broadcaster’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU), however, considered her facial expression expressed a “controversial view about trans people”. The decision comes during a difficult week for the corporation, following revelations by The Telegraph of a damning memo written by one of its own advisers. Among multiple criticisms was the claim that the broadcaster’s coverage of transgender people was subject to “effective censorship” by specialist LGBT reporters who refuse to cover gender-critical stories.

Croxall refused to follow her autocue, which said “pregnant people’ and instead said, “Malcolm Mistry, who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women — and those with pre-existing health conditions need to take precautions.”

🚨BBC UPHOLDS COMPLAINT AGAINST PRESENTER WHO SAID PREGNANT WOMEN



Presenter Martine Croxall corrected her script from 'Pregnant People' to 'Pregnant Women' in a now famous viral clip



The BBC have UPHELD TWENTY COMPLAINTS against her



This is INSANE

The BBC are AWFUL pic.twitter.com/grHLrQSDsa — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) November 6, 2025

The inevitable leftist meltdown ensued after Croxall failed to pretend men can become women and vice versa. However, the broadcaster picked up a new fan in Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who said Croxall was her “new favourite BBC presenter.”

I have a new favourite BBC presenter. https://t.co/l2gkThccty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 22, 2025

The Telegraph’s report noted that Croxall was not reprimanded, despite the decision and that some sources at the network indicated that the “tide was turning in favour of ‘common sense.’”

Perhaps these people are right — and the tide really is turning. We have seen this happening in the U.S. amid widespread backlash against progressives seeking to foist their ridiculous ideas on gender on the rest of the population. In fact, even Democrats appear to have recognized that this is a losing issue for them, which is why they are not harping on it nearly as much as they were before the 2024 election.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.