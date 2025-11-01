These Republican Senators are Pushing Back on Trump's Filibuster Demand

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Senate Republicans to do away with the filibuster and pass a measure that would reopen the government.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) “are doing a GREAT job,” but Democratic lawmakers “are Crazed Lunatics that have lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY.”

“It is a sick form of the now “legendary” Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that only comes from losing too much. They want Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving — People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions,” Trump continued.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!”

Several Senate Republicans signaled that they are not on board with the idea. Thune has previously argued in favor of keeping the filibuster intact. His spokesman told NBC News that his position “is unchanged.”

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso’s (R-WY) spokesman said the same.

The filibuster forces us to find common ground in the Senate. Power changes hands, but principles shouldn’t. I’m a firm no on eliminating it. https://t.co/b4YZKeauw3 — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) October 31, 2025

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) threatened to resign if Republicans vote in favor of eliminating the filibuster.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said he would “absolutely not” vote for getting rid of the filibuster. However, he indicated he would be willing to “do something very, extremely limited” to avoid future government shutdowns.

Save the filibuster. Without it all of these bad ideas would be law today! pic.twitter.com/TIIoJKRqV0 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) October 31, 2025

It would require 51 votes to eliminate the filibuster. Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats, meaning that Trump could only afford to lose three GOP votes, which means that such a move would be an uphill battle given the number of Republican senators who oppose the idea.

