Why Is Karine Jean-Pierre Still Bothering to Lie?

At this point, former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has to be the only one on the left pretending former President Joe Biden had full control of his mental capacities.

Jean-Pierre has been on a tour promoting her new book about her experience in the White House and her decision to leave the Democratic Party. During an appearance on MSNBC, she discussed several different issues — including her former boss.

The host asked Jean-Pierre about her decision to become an Independent.

“The party defined my life and career for years, but the way President Biden was treated as 2024 unfolded left me disillusioned; I wanted the freedom to fight for what I believe without blind loyalty to a party that, in my view, no longer deserved it,” the former press secretary replied.

Jean-Pierre said when Biden told his team he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, she “was stunned, angry, and heartbroken” because he had “given more than 50 years of service.”

When asked whether she regretted any statements she made during her stint as press secretary, Jean-Pierre said, “No, no, no…I want to put some context to it too. I woke up every day very proud to be the White House press secretary. I woke up every day as a Black woman who is queer, who no one had ever seen like me at that podium, standing behindthat lectern.”

Then, the elephant in the room presented itself. Another host asked her to respond to questions as to whether Biden should have remained in the race because of his apparent cognitive decline.

“From my daily experience, he was engaged on policy, sharp in the briefings I witnessed, and cared deeply about the issues we worked on; that is the context from which I spoke at the podium and continue to speak,” Jean-Pierre said.

The hosts pressed her on the matter, asking if she ever apologized to former special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated Biden over his classified documents scandal. His report suggested that Biden was unaware he had the documents due to his cognitive problems.

“What I’m saying is my reality was this: My reality was somebody that I saw every single day, who was sharp, who pushed his team, was understanding, very clearly, of the policy, of history. That is what I saw,” she stammered.

‘Have You Apologized?’ KJP Gets *WRECKED* for Covering Up Biden's Mental Decline on... MSNBC??



Former WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed *ON MSNBC* for covering up Joe Biden's mental decline.



“Have you apologized to Robert Hur?”



KJP was stopped cold. Visibly… pic.twitter.com/auM2ixmySs — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 27, 2025

If Jean-Pierre saw Biden every single day and didn’t notice that he wasn’t all there, then either she is lying about it, or her powers of observation are about as faulty as a McDonald’s ice cream machine.

The fact that she is even bothering to defend the former president on this issue shows that she has failed to read the room. Biden was clearly not up to par.

