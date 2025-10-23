Nancy Pelosi Just Made a Serious Threat Against ICE Agents

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joined with California Democratic Rep. Kevin Mullin (CA-15) in a statement threatening ICE agents with arrest if they conduct immigration enforcement actions in the Bay Area.

“Reports of a planned mass immigration raid in the Bay Area are an appalling abuse of law enforcement power,” the statement read. “Broad sweeps that target families and terrorize law-abiding residents betray our nation’s values and waste resources that should focus on real threats to public safety.”

“It is important to note that California law protects communities and prevents federal agents from taking certain actions here that we have witnessed in other states. While the President may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not. Our state and local authorities may arrest federal agents if they break California law — and if they are convicted, the President cannot pardon them. “The people of San Francisco will continue to stand with the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America. We will not be intimidated by politically motivated fear tactics.”

Just IN 🚨: Former Speaker Pelosi says San Francisco police will arrest federal agents "who violate California law".



The law in question is "clear, excessive use of force" on anti-ice protestors. San Francisco DA Jenkins says police are onboard with arresting federal agents. pic.twitter.com/QM3CCorpYq — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) October 23, 2025

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins may have been the one to come up with the idea, according to The New York Times.

Ms. Jenkins said in an interview on Wednesday that she came up with the strategy after seeing federal agents repeatedly roughing up people in Los Angeles and Chicago. If federal agents came to her city and did the same, District Attorney Jenkins decided, she would treat them like anybody else breaking the law and would seek to prosecute them. Hit people with batons? Beat them up? Not on her watch, she said. “I had lead time to think about what authority I have and what I can do,” she said. “This is something I felt very strongly about, and I had my office research it.” District Attorney Jenkins said she had communicated with the San Francisco Police Department about arresting federal agents for “clear, excessive use of force” and that the agency was on board with the concept. A spokesman for the department did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. District Attorney Jenkins said she did not envision police officers handcuffing federal agents in full view on city streets. Instead, she said, local law enforcement could review camera footage of beatings, if they occur, and try to identify the agent involved. Then, she said, she would ask a judge to sign a warrant for the agent’s arrest and seek to prosecute the agent in court. “For me, this is about San Francisco and what I need to do for San Francisco,” she said.

Immigration authorities are set to stage an enforcement surge in the San Francisco Bay Area starting this week. Over 100 agents will be involved in the operation as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Federal agents are expected to arrive in the area on Thursday. Local police arresting federal agents for excessive force would be an unprecedented move that could escalate tensions between state authorities and the White House. It’s not clear whether this is mere saber-rattling on Pelosi’s part, but if this scenario were to play out, it would likely prompt more action from the Trump administration — and the matter could end up in court.

