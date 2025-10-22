SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Glock Changing Design, but They Never Should Have Needed To
Hunter Biden Defends His Pardon, Says It Wouldn't Have Happened Under 'Normal Circumstance...
Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade
Car Slams Into White House Barricade
Watch Donald Trump Jr. Destroy the ‘No Kings’ Narrative in Less Than 60 Seconds

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 22, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the “No Kings” protests that took place over the last weekend, pointing out the obvious flaws in their contention that his father, President Donald Trump, has transformed from chief executive into a monarch.

During an appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump commented on the leftist furor over renovations to the White House. 

“They’re talking about having a No Kings protest. And, you know, congratulations, guys, you won. We don’t have kings. We have a president that was elected in a landslide electoral college win, someone who won the popular vote, someone who won all seven swing states in a landslide fashion,” Trump said.

Then, Trump delivered the knockout punch. “If he was a king, he probably would have never left the office the first time,” he said. “If he was a king He wouldn’t allow his government to prosecute and persecute him, and he certainly wouldn’t have allowed people to assassinate him or try to at least twice. So this is just the usual Democrat nonsense.”

The recent “No Kings” protests took place in over 2,000 cities nationwide, with an estimated five to seven million people attending. Now, it appears the organizers are planning another round of protests for November.

In a post on Facebook, People’s Unity Project announced the new demonstrations. “No Kings organizers just announced they’re planning a THIRD round of protests after Trump’s latest meltdown,” they wrote. “The movement isn’t slowing down — it’s growing.”


What’s ironic is that those who cry “No Kings” don’t actually mean what they say. They have no problem with an overbearing government — as long as it involves Team Blue instead of Team Red. These people are simply upset that they are not getting their way and care nothing about the size and scope of the state. Perhaps they should remember the popular political maxim: “Elections have consequences.”

