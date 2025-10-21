CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Supporter

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 21, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

When a Black MAGA supporter shows up at a leftist protest, you know there is going to be some racism. Last weekend’s “No Kings” demonstrations were no different.

A video circulating on social media showed a very telling interaction between an older White leftist protester and a Black man who supports President Donald Trump. “I can’t be Black and MAGA?” one of the men asked the leftist protester.

“You’re a f*****g sellout!” the White protester shouted. “You piece of s**t!”

The racist continued, “It’s worse. You would expect that s**t from me being White, but you? You hate yourself so much. Oh my God, you have so much self-hate that — it’s sad.”

Another MAGA supporter spoke up, scolding the racist for being racist. “Why do you feel the need to lecture him as a Black man?” he said.

“You f*****g hate your own skin color,” the racist continued. “How do you think that Trump [feels about] people like you? They ahte you. They’re using you.”

After the exchange, the Black Trump supporter told the person filming the encounter that he was trying to find other Trump supporters but accidentally got caught up in the leftist protesters. He said he got “a lot of negative comments,” but he “just kept going, kept walking” because he was “outnumbered.” 

An estimated 4.4 to 7 million people participated in the “No Kings” protests, which took place in over 2,600 locations across the country, according to NPR. The purpose of the protests was to express opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, the deployment of National Guard troops in major cities, and cuts to federal programs and agencies. 

This happened days after a racist leftist screamed at Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears at a football game, telling her to “go back to Haiti,” even though she is from Jamaica. 

No matter how much they call conservatives racist, leftists often carry the same attitudes they accuse their opponents of having. This is one of several examples showing that they are exactly who they say right-wingers are. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

