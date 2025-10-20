Zohran Mamdani Might Regret This Disturbing Photo-Op
Chicago Police Alleged to be Wrongly Charging Black Gun Owners with Felonies
This White Leftist Humiliated Himself While Screaming Racist Tropes at Winsome Earle-Sears

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 20, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Wherever you see a lot of racism, you’re also going to see a lot of stupid. This reality was on full display during a Saturday incident involving Virginia gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

Earle-Sears attended a football game at James Madison University. One of the fans, a White male, shouted racially-charged epithets at the candidate, telling her to “go back to Haiti” and calling her a “traitor.”

Here’s the problem: Earle-Sears isn’t Haitian, she’s Jamaican. That was the man’s first mistake. The second was doing this on camera, because now he is being pilloried on social media.

The man was later identified as Scott Pogorelc, an employee of Zeta Associates, which is owned by Lockheed Martin. He is also a Democratic donor. 

In a post on X, Earle-Sears brushed off the racist verbal assault. “I’ve been called names no one should ever hear, and I’ve watched people hold racist signs meant to shame me. And because I have an R next to my name, few care,” she wrote. “But I am no victim. Words won’t break me, and they won’t stop this campaign. We are going to win.”

So, not only did Pogorelc humiliate himself by getting Earle-Sears’ nationality wrong, he did it on full display for the world to see. I wonder how much longer he will have his job?

What’s funny is that it wouldn’t be surprising if this person had a Black Lives Matter flag in front of his home back in 2020. He probably spends time on social media calling President Donald Trump and his supporters racist. Yet, here he is doing the “go back to where you came from” racist talking point against a Black woman simply for having differing political views. Progressives tend to be better at hiding their racism. Apparently, nobody ever taught Pogorelc how to do this.

BLACK LIVES MATTER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

