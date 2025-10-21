CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense
Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 21, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

It couldn’t have happened to a better person. The individual who was caught on camera yelling racist tropes at Virginia gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears at a football game has lost his job.

The incident happened over the weekend when Earle-Sears attended a football game at James Madison University. A White leftist in the crowd named Scott Pogorelc  began screaming at the candidate, telling her to “go back to Haiti” and calling her a “traitor.”

His comments were ironic because Earle-Sears is from Jamaica, not Haiti. But apparently it wasn’t enough for the guy to humiliate himself by failing to get his racist tropes right, he did it on camera, which means folks on social media found out that he worked for Zeta Associates, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin.

Now, he is likely looking for another job. Fox 5 DC reporter Allison Papson reported in a post on X that the company fired him. “We hold all of our employees and subsidiaries to the highest standards of integrity and professional conduct. Any behavior that violates our Code of Ethics will be thoroughly investigated and employees found in violation will be held accountable. Zeta Associates investigated the matter, and the individual is no longer employed,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

Not surprisingly, the legacy media has completely ignored this incident, as they do with others that show how many racists there are on the left. If this had happened to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) there would be no doubt that they would be giving it wall-to-wall coverage and arguing that we need to have a real conversation about racism in America. Apparently, that sentiment only goes one way.

