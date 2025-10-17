This Is What Zohran Mamdani Had to Say When Asked About Trump's Gaza Peace Deal

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani sat down for an interview on Fox News in which he discussed several different topics — and took some pointed shots at current Mayor Eric Adams and candidate Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani is currently leading the race with a 13-point lead over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. His ascension on the political stage has shocked many, given that he is an open socialist and has proposed several questionable leftist policies for the city. These include free bussing, free childcare, rent freezes, government-owned grocery stores, and others.

The host started by asking whether he would give credit to President Donald Trump for brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

“When it comes to the ceasefire, I am thankful, and I have hope that it will actually endure and that it will be lasting,” Mamdani replied. “And I continue to have concerns because I've seen reports still, just in the last few days, that five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military. That’s what gives me pause about issuing any kind of praise or celebration at a moment when it is still so in its infancy.”

The host pressed the issue, asking if he would give Trump any credit for his role in ending the violence. “I think it's too early to do so—too early to say,” Mamdani dodged. “But if it proves to be something that is lasting, something that is durable, then I think that’s where you give credit.”

The host brought up news that Hamas was executing and assaulting Palestinian civilians after the peace deal and pointed out that the terrorist group has not returned the bodies of the hostages slain during the fighting.

“I think those are bodies and remains that should absolutely be returned. I think I have no issue with critiquing Hamas or the Israeli government because my critiques all come from a place of universal human rights,” the candidate responded. “My focus, however, is right here in New York City, transforming the most expensive city in America into one that's affordable for each and every New Yorker.”

Mamdani also dodged when as whether Hamas should demilitarize and give up its power in Gaza.

“I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure is affordable for all,” the candidate dodged again. And as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, we must ensure that there is peace, and that is the future we have to fight for.

Even when pressed, Mamdani said he doesn’t “really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety—and the fact that anything has to abide by international law.”

The most recent Quinnipiac University poll shows Mamdani leading the race by double digits. He holds 46 percent support among likely voters while Cuomo has 33 percent. Republican Curtis Sliwa trails the pack at 15 percent.