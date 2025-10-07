SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Inside the Plot to Assassinate America’s Top Border Patrol Official

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 07, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that federal authorities arrested an individual for allegedly trying to place a “hit” on US Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino.

A confidential source told the authorities on October 3, 2025, that a “hit” had been placed on Bovino by a Latin Kings Street Gang member named Juan Espinoza Martinez, according to a press release. Officers arrested the individual on Monday in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Bovino commented on the development during an appearance on Fox News. “There’s going to be more incidents just like this because it’s a war zone out there,” he said. “Secretary Noem mentioned a bounty on the heads of federal agents, that $2,000 to kidnap, $10,000 to kill senior Border Patrol officials and senior ICE officials here in Chicago.”

The Justice Department is charging Martinez with “murder for hire” under federal law. It identified him as a high-ranking member of the gang, according to court documents. The alleged bounty was retaliation for a police-involved shooting in Chicago that involved Border Patrol agents. 

The informant told authorites that Martinez had sent him a Snapchat message including a photo of Bovino with a message which read, “LK [with emojis] on him,” which indicated the Latin Kings were calling for the hit job. 

Law enforcement officers corroborated the informant’s information through surveillance, phone and app records, and social media screenshots. The Snapchat message is cited as key evidence of intent. The affidavit stated that the defendant “has offered, on behalf of the Latin Kings in Chicago, Illinois, to other members of the Latin Kings and others, a $2,000 reward for information related to [Bovino] and a $10,000 reward for the murder of [Bovino].”

“Depraved individuals like Juan Espinoza Martinez – who do not value human life and threaten law enforcement– do NOT belong in this country. We will not allow criminal gangs to put hits on U.S. government officials and our law enforcement officers,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the press release.

There have been several instances of violence against ICE agents and other immigration authorities. In Dallas, Texas, an individual opened fire on an ICE detention facility, targeting agents. However, the gunman struck illegal immigrants who were being processed in the facility.

DHS reported a 1,000 percent increase in violence incidents against ICE officials compared to prior years amid backlash against the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

