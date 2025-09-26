Dallas ICE Shooting Latest Example of Left-Wing Terrorism, Which Hit All-Time Highs in 2025

Left-wing terrorism in America has been a very real threat for many years. Conservatives have been warning about it and pointing to numerous examples -- from Antifa to Congressional baseball shooter James T. Hodgkinson to the BLM riots -- for ages. In recent weeks, we've had at least three such attacks: the shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the shooting at the ICE facility in Dallas, TX.

For as long as conservatives have been sounding the alarm, the Left -- Democrats and their media allies -- have downplayed, ignored, or classified such terrorism as "Right-wing." CNN's Donie O'Sullivan even said he could find no such instances of Left-wing terrorism, right before he had a good laugh about Luigi Mangione (accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson) with Taylor Lorenz.

But it appears all that obfuscation and gaslighting didn't change reality. Earlier this week, The Atlantic reported that Left-wing terrorism is on the rise (it really must've pained them to admit that) and the New York Post is echoing that reporting noting that 2025 marks "all-time highs" for Left-wing terrorism:

Left-wing terror attacks reach record highs in 2025 — fueled by unhinged opposition to Trump admin, disturbing study finds https://t.co/vVMSPrjnfq pic.twitter.com/wclVv5jj40 — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2025

Here's more:

The CSIS study found that the increase in left-wing violence since President Trump first took office in 2016 has been largely motivated by anti-government extremism or partisan extremism. Since then, “all left-wing attacks through July 4, 2025, appeared to be motivated by one of these ideologies,” the study found, noting that Kirk’s fatal shooting appears to fit the pattern. ... The study notes immigration has also emerged as a major issue this year, highlighted by this week’s attack at an ICE detention center in Dallas — which Trump blamed on the rhetoric from “radical left Democrats.”

This is an important story to reboost because Democratic rhetoric over ICE and immigration enforcement led to 29-year-old Joshua Jahn opening fire on the Dallas ICE facility. Jahn struck and killed one immigrant and wounded two others.

Democrats and the media have equated ICE to the "Gestapo," "Nazis," and even "slave traders."

It’s no mystery why violence against ICE continues to escalate. pic.twitter.com/jxD5V5NONl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

It's not a mystery at all.

This news comes less than a week after the Trump administration declared Left-wing Antifa a terrorist organization, saying, "My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it."

And earlier this week, Georgetown University removed flyers recruiting for the "John Brown Club" -- which has ties to Antifa -- from its campus. Named for the violent abolitionist, the recruitment form said, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below." Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said, "Allowing violent rhetoric to fester on our nation’s campuses without consequences is dangerous. It must be condemned by institutional leaders." Georgetown issued a statement condemning the flyers, "Georgetown University has no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university. The flyers have been removed, and the university is investigating this incident and working to ensure the safety of our community."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

