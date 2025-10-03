The Watchlist No One Knew About — Until Republicans Found Their Names on It

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) was one of three Republican lawmakers that the Biden administration spied on as part of the “Quiet Skies” program.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” Hamadeh said his staff “got a call from Sen. Rand Paul’s office and let us know that three Republican members of Congress were targeted and that I was one of them.”

He explained that the administration flagged him in December 2022, “during the time period that I was challenging the results of my election in 2022, when I was running for attorney general.”

While I was engaged in lawsuits regarding the stolen Arizona Attorney General's race in 2022, the TSA put me on a government watchlist, designated for "threats." The Democrats and media routinely called me a “threat to democracy.”



The program was called "Quiet Skies” and thanks… pic.twitter.com/mTFvjavpfH — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) October 2, 2025

The lawmaker said that the revelation was not surprising to him. "At the time, if you remember, I mean, banks were shutting down accounts if they promoted conservative viewpoints, if they were selling ammo or guns and the banks were being pressured by the Biden administration,” he said. “You had social media companies censoring political voices that they didn't agree with. So it shows you the depths that the federal government, how much sway they have, not just within the bureaucracy of the government, but also with private organizations and private actors as well."

Hamadeh characterized the political environment under the Biden administration as “hostile.”

“My God, they were calling MAGA fascists. They were calling us threats to democracy constantly,” he added.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair, Rand Paul (R-KY) held a hearing to discuss how the government abused the program.

This week’s Senate hearing on TSA’s Quiet Skies and Open Skies programs confirmed what many feared: secret watchlists and outsourced surveillance have been weaponized against law-abiding Americans.



We welcome Senator Rand Paul’s call for oversight, transparency, and… pic.twitter.com/b8MqeUkSoP — MPAC (@mpac_national) October 3, 2025

Quiet Skies was a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) surveillance program that started in 2010. It was ostensibly aimed at supporting aviation security by identifying American travelers who might pose a threat to public safety.

The program monitored travel patterns, passenger data, and other indicators to determine if an individual might be involved in terrorism or other types of violence. Those whom the agency placed on the list were subject to enhanced airport screening and surveillance — without their knowledge.

Several organizations, such as the ACLU, criticized the program for intruding on privacy and violating constitutional rights. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem terminated the program in June 2025.

It is not clear how many Americans were covertly spied on through this program. However, given that it has been in effect since 2010, there are likely many individuals who have been targeted. It's good that this program has been shuttered, but it still prompts an important question: How many other programs like this are still active?

