Stephen King Beclowns Himself Again – This Time It's About Trump's Use of the National Guard

Author Stephen King should stick to writing books. He recently beclowned himself once again while bashing President Donald Trump for sending the National Guard to major cities to counter anti-ICE protesters and to curb crime.

Elon Musk wrote a post on X in which he pointed out that it’s “Funny to think that Bill Clinton’s policies when he was President were essentially MAGA.”

King responded with his own post on Tuesday, which read, “You're kidding, right? So far as I know, Clinton never sent National Guard troops to southern cities.”

You're kidding, right? So far as I know, Clinton never sent National Guard troops to southern cities. https://t.co/qjojHm3zsC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 29, 2025

What immediately came to mind when I saw King’s post was a little incident known as the massacre in Waco, Texas in 1993, under the Clinton administration. The ATF, FBI, and yes, the National Guard, participated in the brutal slaughter of members of the Branch Davidian cult. A total of 76 people, including 25 children, were either shot to death or burned alive in the compound during a nearly two-month siege.

I clearly wasn’t the only one who thought of the atrocity the government committed during those 51 days.

So Waco didn’t happen? pic.twitter.com/SPfinpq8LD — Liberty Policy Alliance (@libertypol_ally) September 30, 2025

The Texas Army National Guard was sent to the Branch Dividian compound in Waco, Texas to provide logistical and technical support, for the FBI and ATF including equipment, armored vehicles and aerial reconnaissance.

And let’s not forget the… https://t.co/0JSCdMDcHT pic.twitter.com/Upn6HicG9u — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) September 30, 2025

I visited the compound back in 2022 and learned why the massacre is one of the most infamous moments in American history. I wrote about my experience here. It was the first modern example of the government engaging in a wholesale gunfight with a group of Americans.

Some pics from the Branch Davidian compound pic.twitter.com/pFMNqDQ104 — Jeff Charles, The Armadillo Slayer🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) October 21, 2022

The government’s primary rationale? The Branch Davidians had guns that the state did not approve of.

There were also concerns about Branch Davidian leader David Koresh, who was a pedophile. Yet, despite having numerous opportunities to apprehend Koresh without bloodshed, the federal government decided to employ a completely unnecessary use of force that claimed many innocent lives.

The National Guard became involved after the ATF told the Department of Defense that the Branch Davidians was part of a drug operation involving the production of methamphetamine. The problem? They weren’t doing any such thing.

Nevertheless, the National Guard conducted pre-raid surveillance flights over the compound. Three Texas Army National Guard helicopters were used to create an aerial diversion, flying low over the compound during the assault.

The National Guard also provided the ATF and FBI with nine Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, five M728 Combat Engineer Vehicles (CEVs), two M1 Abrams tanks, and an M88 tank retriever during the siege. Federal authorities used these vehicles to smash through the building’s walls and to fire tear gas into the facility. Whether soldiers actually participated in the raid is a subject of debate. But it is clear that the National Guard was instrumental in the execution of the operation.

King is old enough to have lived through the Waco massacre. I was only 12 years old when it happened and I still remember how horrific it was — even before I visited the site of the compound. Regardless of which side one falls on Trump’s use of the National Guard in major cities, it is clear he is not doing anything like what the Clinton administration did in Waco, Texas. Perhaps King will apologize for this post like he did with his ridiculous statements about the death of Charlie Kirk.

