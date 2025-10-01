The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines
Republican Senator Introduces Shutdown Bill That Will Never Pass for Obvious Reasons

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 01, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is pushing legislation that would withhold pay for members of Congress during government shutdowns.

During an appearance on Fox News, Scott noted, “if you didn’t do your job in business, you didn’t get paid. You don’t show up and do your job, you don’t get paid.”

He added, “We shouldn’t get paid if we don’t do our job. We need to figure out how to work together to get our budgets done. It’s as simple as that.”

So, you’re going to offer legislation to not get paid during lockdowns?” the host asked.

“Absolutely. I already have a bill,” Scott replied. “We got a bill that we don't get paid during the shutdown. Ron Johnson's got a bill that we'll never have shutdowns.”

The senator noted that the current budget bill is “a clean resolution” and that Republicans are “keeping the funding.” The lawmaker criticized his Democratic colleagues, saying “they want to shut down for whatever reason” and that “nobody wins with a shutdown.”

Other Florida Republicans have taken similar action, according to Florida’s Voice. Rep. Gus Bilirakis announced that he instructed the House Office of the Chief Administrative Officer to witthold his congressional salary. “Government shutdowns are costly, disruptive, and ultimately unproductive,” he said, noting that it is “unacceptable for members of Congress to receive a paycheck while dedicated federal — including members of our Armed Services — go without.”

Sen. Ashley Moody also pledged to forego her salary during the shutdown. She is donating it to vulnerable populations that are affected by the standoff. “For weeks, Republicans have invited our Democrat colleagues to pass a clean, bipartisan bill that keeps the government open at spending levels previously set under President Biden and Senator Schumer.”

This is not the first time Sen. Scott has proposed this legislation. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, he co-sponsored the “No Budget, No Pay” Act that was introduced by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Steve Daines (R-MT).

Shockingly, the lawmakers couldn’t get enough support for a measure that would prevent our esteemed legislators from getting paid unless they do their jobs. The same will likely happen with the current measure because it appears serving in Congress is one of the few jobs where you can make six figures without doing much.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

