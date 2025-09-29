Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Returns to Court – Judge Issues Warning

The individual suspected of assassinating Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk made his second court appearance on Monday as his attorneys requested another hearing.

Advertisement

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of fatally shooting Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, is facing seven charges, including aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Robinson’s defense attorney, Kathryn N. Nester, and prosecutors discussed the upcoming discovery process. They agreed to terms for the exchange of evidence, according to Fox 13.

The court also discussed a protective publicity order under state law, which prohibits attorneys from “making an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know will be disseminated by the means of public communication.”

The judge further instructed the attorneys that they must “inform all witnesses, investigators, consultants, staff members, or other members of the prosecution or defense teams about the prohibitions contained in this order.”

Robinson’s next hearing is set for October 30.

🚨Tyler Robinson's next hearing will be on October 30th at 10 AM MT pic.twitter.com/cKh1uXeq9A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 29, 2025

Fox News Digital reported that Robinson’s defense requested the additional hearing.

Tyler Robinson's defense counsel requested another hearing to determine if they'll force prosecutors to present evidence and allow cross-examination before the case proceeds in the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. During a court hearing on Monday, Utah County Chief District Attorney Chad Grunander said prosecutors have a "voluminous" amount of evidence in the case. "There is a substantial amount of discovery in this case, Your Honor. It's voluminous, to say the least. And we're working on a process where we can exchange information as quickly as possible and be efficient in that process," Grunander said. Robinson's defense attorney, Kathryn Nester, asked the court if she could delay a decision on whether she wants to force an evidence hearing where the defense team would be able to cross-examine witnesses. "…until we can kind of get our heads around exactly what we're dealing with and how much we need to process it, it's going to be difficult for us to give you a reasonable expectation of when we will be ready to do the [preliminary hearing]," she said.

Advertisement

Robinson has not yet given a plea.

One legal expert told Fox News that the defense team’s ultimate goal “Is going to be keep him off of death row.”

There is also the possibility that Robinson might accept a plea deal that would remove the death penalty. "What the defense may be able to argue is to say, this was a single sniper bullet that had a single intended target — and therefore it posed no other danger to anyone else," the attorney said. "And if they can prove that to a jury or they can convince a jury of that, then they won't get the aggravating murder, and therefore they won't have the death penalty on the table."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



