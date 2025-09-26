Federal Prosecutors Eye Soros Foundation in Explosive New Investigation

Federal prosecutors across the country are preparing to launch multiple investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group founded and funded by leftist billionaire George Soros.

Several sources told ABC News that investigators are examining several potential offenses the organization may have committed.

The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office, was sent to U.S. attorneys' offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland. The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said. "This DOJ, along with our hard-working and dedicated U.S. Attorneys, will always prioritize public safety and investigate organizations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law," a spokesperson for the Justice Department told ABC News when asked about the directive. A spokesperson for Open Society Foundations, in a statement to ABC News, said, "The Open Society Foundations unequivocally condemn terrorism and do not fund terrorism. Our activities are peaceful and lawful, and our grantees are expected to abide by human rights principles and comply with the law."

The New York Times report that the DOJ are investigating George Soros’ Foundation, by order of the President.



Notice the NYTs are already trying to establish the narrative that this is “political interference”…



Trump is shutting down Left-wing terrorism at the source. SOROS! pic.twitter.com/yb77DqTwDV — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 25, 2025

President Donald Trump told “Fox & Friends” that he wanted to see a RICO investigation into Soros and others he believes have helped to fund and orchestrate left-wing political violence. “We’re going to look into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street,” he said.

🚨RICO ALERT: This morning President Trump told @FoxNews “We're going to look into Soros because I think it's a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street.” This is a necessary and important… pic.twitter.com/ZjgfmvNtnk — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 12, 2025

The New York Times reported that the possible charges prosecutors should look into range “from arson to material support of terrorism.”

Chad Gilmatrinn, a spokesman for the Justice Department, explained that the agency “will always prioritize public safety and investigate organizations that conspire to commit acts of violence or other federal violations of law.”

