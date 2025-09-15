Trump Wants a RICO Case Against the Leftist Soros Network

As the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk continues by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, President Donald Trump is working to pursue an entire network of leftist agitators - not just Kirk's killer.

“My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said from the Oval Office last week.

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

During an interview with Fox and Friends, Trump expanded on that point and said he wants a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act [RICO] investigation into organizers of left wing violence.

“We’re going to look into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than protests. This is real agitation; this is riots on the street — and we’re going to look into that," Trump said.

🚨RICO ALERT: This morning President Trump told @FoxNews “We're going to look into Soros because I think it's a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street.” This is a necessary and important… pic.twitter.com/ZjgfmvNtnk — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 12, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been echoing Trump's call and is vowing to get the job done.

"With God as my witness, we are going to use every resources we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks," Miller said Monday.

🚨 JUST IN: Stephen Miller pledges to go NUCLEAR on vioIent radical leftist groups in Charlie Kirk’s honor



“With God as my witness, we are going to use EVERY RESOURCE we have at the DOJ, Homeland Security, and throughout this government, to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and… pic.twitter.com/HrUNWh5QRk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 15, 2025

While hosting the Charlie Kirk Show today from the Executive Office Building across from the White House Monday, Vice President JD Vance vowed to stop those burning the American house down.

🚨George Soros Open Society Foundation & Ford Foundation...they're BENEFITTING from GENEROUS tax TREATMENT!



We're subsidizing people who are "setting FIRE to the house built by the American Family for over 250 years."



No longer.



"St. Paul tells us...Put on the full armor of… pic.twitter.com/2D8FmwllmV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2025

According to Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, there are leads about additional involvement in Kirk's murder.

"There were people in his network, friends and family, who had stated that he had become more political, that he had become, at some parts, I believe some of his coworkers had stated that he had kind of detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away from them," Bongino said on Fox News. "Family members said he'd become more political, leading us to believe that this ideology had infected him and had taken over and he was just intent, it appears, from the data we've accumulated and the channel and that note, which we have some evidence may have existed before based on the communications in that channel, that his target was obviously going to be Charlie and that people knew in advance."

