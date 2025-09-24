Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax

A federal judge just gave disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok some horrible news. The judge dismissed his lawsuit against the government over his firing in 2018.

The FBI fired Strzok when private messages between him and another government lawyer with whom he was having an affair were discovered. The messages came to light as a result of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

At the time, Strzok was leading the investigation into Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. He played a key role in concocting the Russia collusion hoax, in which federal agents deceptively claimed President Donald Trump had collaborated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the election.

The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) initially recommended that Strzok be suspended and demoted. However, Deputy FBI Director David Bowdich fired him instead.

Strzok sued, arguing that his termination violated his First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against Strzok, rejecting his claim that the firing violated his constitutional rights. The judge explained, “there is no genuine dispute of material fact that would preclude the entry of summary judgment in the defendants’ favor and that plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment should be denied.”

The text messages between Strzok and Lisa Page, the other FBI lawyer with whom he had the affair, were politically charged. Both individuals exhibited a clear anti-Trump bias. The judge emphasized that the court was not asked to determine whether Strzok’s firing was fair — only whether it was lawful.

Breaking: Adulterer & Former FBI agent Peter Strzok loses First Amendment case in which he claimed he was illegally fired. Maybe he can cry on Lisa Page's shoulder. pic.twitter.com/dMje6YyYzP — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) September 24, 2025

The judge held that the former agent’s “interest in expressing his opinions about political candidates on his FBI phone at that time was outweighed by the FBI’s interest in avoiding the appearance of bias.”

She further noted that “It is not up to the Court to decide whether it was unnecessarily harsh to end plaintiff’s career after a long, unblemished record of outstanding service to the agency.”

However, this outcome likely won’t faze Strzok much, seeing as how the Justice Department under former President Joe Biden rewarded the corrupt agent by agreeing to pay a total of $2 million to resolve lawsuits brought by Strzok and Page over the public release of their private text messages.

The Justice Department shared the content of the text messages in December 2017. Critics claimed DOJ officials exposed the messages to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration as it attacked the Russiagate investigation.

So, in essence, Strzok and Page clearly exhibited biased behavior while participating in a wholesale effort to con the American public into believing that Trump collaborated with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election. And for that, they got a million dollars. This tells us all we need to know about our justice system.